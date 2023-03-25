Mumbai and Capitals bring the best of the best to WPL final

The two most dominant batting line-ups will take aim at each other at Brabourne stadium

Big picture: A WPL final befitting the hype

Long before the Women's Premier League opener got underway, there were winding queues outside the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. Many in the crowd wore the Mumbai Indians' blue jerseys from the past years.

Few teams in franchise cricket command crowd support like Mumbai. And quite aptly, the Harmanpreet Kaur -led has made it to the title-clash, even if they had to take the scenic route. Mumbai began the WPL on a high with five wins in five games before losing two matches on the trot. That blip was enough to rob them of direct entry to the final.

Mumbai have used a set top four - in Matthews, Yastika Bhatia , Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet - which is the least number of players used by any team for these spots. The 984 runs they've scored is comfortably the highest out of all teams in this WPL with Delhi Capitals' top four a distant second with 838.

Form guide

Delhi Capitals WWLWW (last five completed matches, most recent first)

Mumbai Indians WWLLW

In the spotlight: Meg Lanning and Amelia Kerr

Meg Lanning has not just led Capitals with aplomb but in the process, also ensured that has not just led Capitals with aplomb but in the process, also ensured that runs continue to flow from her bat at the top of the order. She began the WPL with a couple of half-centuries and has not looked back. That she has had a strike rate in excess of 140 despite not really going hammer and tongs has stood out. Lanning is no stranger to big finals and will be key on Sunday.

Team news

Capitals did not use Poonam Yadav at all despite playing her in their last league game . They might consider leaving her out for USA's Tara Norris (teams can play five overseas players if one of them is from an Associate nation), Minnu Mani or Jasia Akhter.

Delhi Capitals: 1 Meg Lanning (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Marizanne Kapp, 5 Alice Capsey, 6 Jess Jonassen, 7 Arundhati Reddy, 8 Shikha Pandey, 9 Taniya Bhatia (wk), 10 Radha Yadav, 11 Poonam Yadav/Minnu Mani

Harmanpreet seldom likes to change a side, especially when they are winning.

Mumbai Indians 1 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 2 Hayley Matthews, 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amelia Kerr, 6 Pooja Vastrakar, 7 Issy Wong, 8 Amanjot Kaur, 9 Humaira Kazi, 10 Jintimani Kalita, 11 Saika Ishaque

Pitch and conditions: Brabourne favours batters

The lowest score by a team batting first at Brabourne stadium is 138. Ten games have already been played here and the final will be the 11th. It is true that the pitches have tired up a touch - the overall economy rate of the bowlers has come down from 9.09 in the first five games (till March 12) at the venue to 8.07 for the last five (since March 14). But the batters have hit 42 sixes in the second half as compared to 34 in the first. The pace of run-scoring at Brabourne has tended to be a tad quicker than at DY Patil stadium.

Stats and trivia

Mumbai and Capitals have only ever faced each other at DY Patil stadium. In fact, both teams have only played three matches at Brabourne this entire season. Capitals have posted the highest total at Brabourne in the WPL - 223 for 2 against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Quotes

"Batting with her has been great fun. She has got a unique style which works for her. She takes the game on and turns it in our favour. Hopefully she comes in with a clear mind and is ready to take the game on and I can watch from the other end."

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning on her opening partner Shafali Verma