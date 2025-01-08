Matches (6)
NZ vs SL
BBL 2024
BPL
Super Smash

Well Women vs CD-W, 10th Match at Wellington, Women's Super Smash, Jan 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match, Wellington, January 09, 2025, Women's Super Smash
Wellington Women FlagWellington Women
Central Districts Women FlagCentral Districts Women
Today
11:40 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 14:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LM Kasperek
5 M • 49 Runs • 9.8 Avg • 75.38 SR
RM Burns
7 M • 31 Runs • 5.17 Avg • 55.35 SR
HJ Armitage
3 M • 96 Runs • 48 Avg • 92.3 SR
TMM Newton
6 M • 73 Runs • 14.6 Avg • 83.9 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LM Kasperek
5 M • 7 Wkts • 5.53 Econ • 16.57 SR
XA Jetly
3 M • 1 Wkt • 6.82 Econ • 66 SR
OJS Bartlett
3 M • 5 Wkts • 6.66 Econ • 12.8 SR
MJ Greig
4 M • 4 Wkts • 6.08 Econ • 19.5 SR
Match details
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Series
Season2024/25
Match days09 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Women's Super Smash

TeamMWLPTNRR
OTG-W431120.499
ND-W31161.440
AK-W3116-0.681
WEL-W22040.725
CAN-W3124-0.169
CD-W3030-1.281
