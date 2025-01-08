Well Women vs CD-W, 10th Match at Wellington, Women's Super Smash, Jan 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score
10th Match, Wellington, January 09, 2025, Women's Super Smash
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Well Women
W
L
W
W
W
CD-W
L
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 14:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WEL-W5 M • 49 Runs • 9.8 Avg • 75.38 SR
WEL-W7 M • 31 Runs • 5.17 Avg • 55.35 SR
CD-W3 M • 96 Runs • 48 Avg • 92.3 SR
CD-W6 M • 73 Runs • 14.6 Avg • 83.9 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
WEL-W5 M • 7 Wkts • 5.53 Econ • 16.57 SR
WEL-W3 M • 1 Wkt • 6.82 Econ • 66 SR
CD-W3 M • 5 Wkts • 6.66 Econ • 12.8 SR
CD-W4 M • 4 Wkts • 6.08 Econ • 19.5 SR
Squad
WEL-W
CD-W
Player
Role
Match details
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|09 January 2025 - day (20-over match)