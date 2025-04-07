Matches (15)
IPL (4)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
WWCQ Warm-up (1)
ZIM-U19 vs IRE-U19 (1)
THA Women vs IRE Women, Warm-up at Lahore, WWCQ Warm-up, Apr 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
Warm-up, Lahore, April 07, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches
(50/50 ov) 227/8
(16/50 ov, T:228) 86/4
IRE Women need 142 runs from 34 overs.
Current RR: 5.37
• Required RR: 4.17
• Last 5 ov (RR): 24/2 (4.80)
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
(rhb)
|27
|36
|2
|0
|75.00
|10 (13b)
|17 (16b)
(rhb)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|0 (0b)
|0 (1b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(sla)
|4
|0
|21
|0
|5.25
|14
|3
|0
|-
(ob)
|5
|0
|20
|2
|4.00
|15
|1
|0
|-
Last Bat: Christina Coulter Reilly 3 (8b) • FOW: 86/4 (15.5 Ov)
Match centre Ground time: 14:47
end of over 163 runs • 1 wicket
IRE-W: 86/4CRR: 5.37 • RRR: 4.17
Louise Little0 (1b)
Laura Delany27 (36b 2x4)
Nattaya Boochatham 5-0-20-2
Thipatcha Putthawong 4-0-21-0
15.6
•
Boochatham to Little, no run
15.5
W
Boochatham to Christina Coulter Reilly, OUT
Christina Coulter Reilly b Boochatham 3 (8b 0x4 0x6) SR: 37.5
15.4
1
Boochatham to Delany, 1 run
15.3
1
Boochatham to Christina Coulter Reilly, 1 run
15.2
•
Boochatham to Christina Coulter Reilly, no run
15.1
1
Boochatham to Delany, 1 run
end of over 153 runs
IRE-W: 83/3CRR: 5.53 • RRR: 4.14
Christina Coulter Reilly2 (5b)
Laura Delany25 (34b 2x4)
Thipatcha Putthawong 4-0-21-0
Nattaya Boochatham 4-0-17-1
14.6
•
Putthawong to Christina Coulter Reilly, no run
14.5
•
Putthawong to Christina Coulter Reilly, no run
14.4
1
Putthawong to Delany, 1 run
14.3
•
Putthawong to Delany, no run
14.2
1
Putthawong to Christina Coulter Reilly, 1 run
14.2
1w
Putthawong to Christina Coulter Reilly, 1 wide
14.1
•
Putthawong to Christina Coulter Reilly, no run
end of over 143 runs • 1 wicket
IRE-W: 80/3CRR: 5.71 • RRR: 4.11
Laura Delany24 (32b 2x4)
Christina Coulter Reilly1 (1b)
Nattaya Boochatham 4-0-17-1
Thipatcha Putthawong 3-0-18-0
13.6
•
Boochatham to Delany, no run
13.5
1
Boochatham to Christina Coulter Reilly, 1 run
13.4
W
Boochatham to Paul, OUT
Leah Paul b Boochatham 7 (8b 1x4 0x6) SR: 87.5
13.3
1
Boochatham to Delany, 1 run
13.2
•
Boochatham to Delany, no run
13.1
1
Boochatham to Paul, 1 run
end of over 138 runs
IRE-W: 77/2CRR: 5.92 • RRR: 4.08
Laura Delany23 (29b 2x4)
Leah Paul6 (6b 1x4)
Thipatcha Putthawong 3-0-18-0
Nattaya Boochatham 3-0-14-0
12.6
•
Putthawong to Delany, no run
Commentary Feedback
Worm
THA Women
IRE Women
Match details
|Lahore City Cricket Association Ground
|Toss
|Ireland Women, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Players per side
|Thailand Women 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding); Ireland Women 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
|Match days
|7 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
IRE Women Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|retired hurt
|31
|29
|lbw
|9
|7
|caught
|6
|9
|not out
|27
|36
|bowled
|7
|8
|bowled
|3
|8
|not out
|0
|1
|Extras
|(nb 2, w 1)
|Total
|86(4 wkts; 16 ovs)
<1 / 2>