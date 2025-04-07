Matches (15)
IPL (4)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
WWCQ Warm-up (1)
ZIM-U19 vs IRE-U19 (1)

THA Women vs IRE Women, Warm-up at Lahore, WWCQ Warm-up, Apr 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
Warm-up, Lahore, April 07, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches
PrevNext
Thailand Women FlagThailand Women
(50/50 ov) 227/8
Ireland Women FlagIreland Women
(16/50 ov, T:228) 86/4

IRE Women need 142 runs from 34 overs.

Current RR: 5.37
 • Required RR: 4.17
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 24/2 (4.80)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Bet
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Laura Delany* 
(rhb)
27362075.0010 (13b)17 (16b)
Louise Little 
(rhb)
01000.000 (0b)0 (1b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Thipatcha Putthawong 
(sla)
402105.251430-
Nattaya Boochatham 
(ob)
502024.001510-
 Last BatChristina Coulter Reilly 3 (8b) FOW86/4 (15.5 Ov)
W
1
1
1
15th
1
1
1w
14th
1
W
1
1
13th
1
1
4
2
12th
1
1
1
2
2
Match centre Ground time: 14:47
end of over 163 runs • 1 wicket
IRE-W: 86/4CRR: 5.37 RRR: 4.17
Louise Little0 (1b)
Laura Delany27 (36b 2x4)
Nattaya Boochatham 5-0-20-2
Thipatcha Putthawong 4-0-21-0
15.6
Boochatham to Little, no run
15.5
W
Boochatham to Christina Coulter Reilly, OUT
Christina Coulter Reilly b Boochatham 3 (8b 0x4 0x6) SR: 37.5
15.4
1
Boochatham to Delany, 1 run
15.3
1
Boochatham to Christina Coulter Reilly, 1 run
15.2
Boochatham to Christina Coulter Reilly, no run
15.1
1
Boochatham to Delany, 1 run
end of over 153 runs
IRE-W: 83/3CRR: 5.53 RRR: 4.14
Christina Coulter Reilly2 (5b)
Laura Delany25 (34b 2x4)
Thipatcha Putthawong 4-0-21-0
Nattaya Boochatham 4-0-17-1
14.6
Putthawong to Christina Coulter Reilly, no run
14.5
Putthawong to Christina Coulter Reilly, no run
14.4
1
Putthawong to Delany, 1 run
14.3
Putthawong to Delany, no run
14.2
1
Putthawong to Christina Coulter Reilly, 1 run
14.2
1w
Putthawong to Christina Coulter Reilly, 1 wide
14.1
Putthawong to Christina Coulter Reilly, no run
end of over 143 runs • 1 wicket
IRE-W: 80/3CRR: 5.71 RRR: 4.11
Laura Delany24 (32b 2x4)
Christina Coulter Reilly1 (1b)
Nattaya Boochatham 4-0-17-1
Thipatcha Putthawong 3-0-18-0
13.6
Boochatham to Delany, no run
13.5
1
Boochatham to Christina Coulter Reilly, 1 run
13.4
W
Boochatham to Paul, OUT
Leah Paul b Boochatham 7 (8b 1x4 0x6) SR: 87.5
13.3
1
Boochatham to Delany, 1 run
13.2
Boochatham to Delany, no run
13.1
1
Boochatham to Paul, 1 run
end of over 138 runs
IRE-W: 77/2CRR: 5.92 RRR: 4.08
Laura Delany23 (29b 2x4)
Leah Paul6 (6b 1x4)
Thipatcha Putthawong 3-0-18-0
Nattaya Boochatham 3-0-14-0
12.6
Putthawong to Delany, no run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Worm
THA Women
IRE Women
01020304050050100150200OVERSRUNS
Match details
Lahore City Cricket Association Ground
TossIreland Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Players per sideThailand Women 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding); Ireland Women 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
Match days7 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Dedunu de Silva
Bangladesh
Masudur Rahman
Match Referee
Pakistan
Ali Naqvi
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
IRE Women Innings
Player NameRB
S Forbes
retired hurt3129
A Hunter
lbw97
O Prendergast
caught69
L Delany
not out2736
L Paul
bowled78
CE Coulter Reilly
bowled38
L Little
not out01
Extras(nb 2, w 1)
Total86(4 wkts; 16 ovs)
<1 / 2>