IRE Women vs WI Women, Warm-up at Lahore, WWCQ Warm-up, Apr 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
Warm-up, Lahore, April 05, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches
Current RR: 4.80
• Last 5 ov (RR): 33/1 (6.60)
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
|1
|5
|0
|0
|20.00
|0 (1b)
|1 (5b)
(rhb)
|30
|37
|4
|0
|81.08
|8 (12b)
|10 (11b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(ob)
|6
|0
|33
|2
|5.50
|22
|6
|0
|-
(rm)
|3
|0
|16
|0
|5.33
|8
|2
|0
|-
Last Bat: Leah Paul 46 (43b) • FOW: 164/4 (33.5 Ov)
Match centre Ground time: 16:33Scores: Ranjith P
end of over 354 runs
IRE-W: 168/4CRR: 4.80
Christina Coulter Reilly1 (5b)
Laura Delany30 (37b 4x4)
Aaliyah Alleyne 3-0-16-0
Hayley Matthews 6-0-33-2
34.6
1
Alleyne to Christina Coulter Reilly, 1 run
34.5
1
Alleyne to Delany, 1 run
34.4
1lb
Alleyne to Christina Coulter Reilly, 1 leg bye
34.3
•
Alleyne to Christina Coulter Reilly, no run
34.2
•
Alleyne to Christina Coulter Reilly, no run
34.1
1
Alleyne to Delany, 1 run
end of over 345 runs • 1 wicket
IRE-W: 164/4CRR: 4.82
Christina Coulter Reilly0 (1b)
Laura Delany28 (35b 4x4)
Hayley Matthews 6-0-33-2
Zaida James 4-0-32-0
33.6
•
Matthews to Christina Coulter Reilly, no run
33.5
W
Matthews to Paul, OUT
Leah Paul c & b Matthews 46 (43b 6x4 1x6 51m) SR: 106.97
33.4
•
Matthews to Paul, no run
33.3
4
Matthews to Paul, FOUR runs
33.2
1
Matthews to Delany, 1 run
33.1
•
Matthews to Delany, no run
end of over 3310 runs
IRE-W: 159/3CRR: 4.81
Laura Delany27 (33b 4x4)
Leah Paul42 (40b 5x4 1x6)
Zaida James 4-0-32-0
Hayley Matthews 5-0-28-1
32.6
1
Zaida James to Delany, 1 run
32.5
1
Zaida James to Paul, 1 run
32.4
•
Zaida James to Paul, no run
32.3
•
Zaida James to Paul, no run
32.2
4
Zaida James to Paul, FOUR runs
32.1
4
Zaida James to Paul, FOUR runs
end of over 326 runs
IRE-W: 149/3CRR: 4.65
Leah Paul33 (35b 3x4 1x6)
Laura Delany26 (32b 4x4)
Hayley Matthews 5-0-28-1
Zaida James 3-0-22-0
31.6
1
Matthews to Paul, 1 run
31.5
1
Matthews to Delany, 1 run
Match details
|Lahore City Cricket Association Ground
|Toss
|Ireland Women, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Players per side
|Ireland Women 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding); West Indies Women 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
|Match days
|5 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
IRE Women Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|19
|54
|retired hurt
|45
|47
|bowled
|6
|12
|caught
|12
|13
|not out
|30
|37
|caught
|46
|43
|not out
|1
|5
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 4, nb 1, w 3)
|Total
|168(4 wkts; 35 ovs)
<1 / 2>