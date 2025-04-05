Matches (18)
IRE Women vs WI Women, Warm-up at Lahore, WWCQ Warm-up, Apr 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Warm-up, Lahore, April 05, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches
PrevNext

IRE Women chose to bat.

Current RR: 4.80
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 33/1 (6.60)
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Christina Coulter Reilly* 
(rhb)
150020.000 (1b)1 (5b)
Laura Delany 
(rhb)
30374081.088 (12b)10 (11b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Hayley Matthews 
(ob)
603325.502260-
Aaliyah Alleyne 
(rm)
301605.33820-
 Last BatLeah Paul 46 (43b) FOW164/4 (33.5 Ov)
Match centre
Scores: Ranjith P
end of over 354 runs
IRE-W: 168/4CRR: 4.80 
Christina Coulter Reilly1 (5b)
Laura Delany30 (37b 4x4)
Aaliyah Alleyne 3-0-16-0
Hayley Matthews 6-0-33-2
Read full commentary
Match details
Lahore City Cricket Association Ground
TossIreland Women, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Players per sideIreland Women 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding); West Indies Women 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
Match days5 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Pakistan
Faisal Afridi
Pakistan
Saleema Imtiaz
Match Referee
South Africa
Shandre Fritz
IRE Women Innings
Player NameRB
S Forbes
lbw1954
GH Lewis
retired hurt4547
A Hunter
bowled612
O Prendergast
caught1213
L Delany
not out3037
L Paul
caught4643
CE Coulter Reilly
not out15
Extras(b 1, lb 4, nb 1, w 3)
Total168(4 wkts; 35 ovs)
