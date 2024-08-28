Matches (12)
WCPL (2)
NL T20 Tri-Series (2)
RHF Trophy (4)
Maharaja T20 (2)
PAK vs BAN [A-Team] (1)
WI vs SA (1)

MTN Women vs ZIM-WMN U19, 18th Match at Bulawayo, ZIM-W T20 Cup, Aug 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score

18th Match, Bulawayo, August 28, 2024, Zimbabwe Cricket Women's T20 Cup
PrevNext
Mountaineers Women FlagMountaineers Women
Zimbabwe Women Under-19s FlagZimbabwe Women Under-19s
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:32
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
Match details
Bulawayo Athletic Club
Series
Season2024
Match days28 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Zimbabwe Cricket Women's T20 Cup

TEAMMWLPT
TUS-W55010
EAG-W5326
ZWU195326
RHI-W5142
MTN-W4040
Full Table