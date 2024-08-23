Matches (21)
MTN Women vs ZIM-WMN U19, 4th Match at Bulawayo, ZIM-W T20 Cup, Aug 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match, Bulawayo, August 23, 2024, Zimbabwe Cricket Women's T20 Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
MTN Women
L
W
W
W
L
ZIM-WMN U19
L
L
L
L
L
Match details
|Bulawayo Athletic Club
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|23 August 2024 - day (20-over match)