Matches (21)
PAK vs BAN (1)
ENG v SL (1)
WCPL (2)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)
MAX60 (4)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Maharaja T20 (2)
WI vs SA (1)

MTN Women vs ZIM-WMN U19, 4th Match at Bulawayo, ZIM-W T20 Cup, Aug 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match, Bulawayo, August 23, 2024, Zimbabwe Cricket Women's T20 Cup
PrevNext
Mountaineers Women FlagMountaineers Women
Zimbabwe Women Under-19s FlagZimbabwe Women Under-19s
Today, 11:30 AM
3h:2m
Summary
Bet
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match details
Bulawayo Athletic Club
Series
Season2024
Match days23 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Zimbabwe Cricket Women's T20 Cup

TEAMMWLPT
EAG-W----
MTN-W----
RHI-W----
TUS-W----
Full Table