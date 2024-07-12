Questions to answer for both India and Zimbabwe

Shubman Gill's men also have the chance to seal the series on Saturday

Ruturaj Gaikwad might have to sit out of the game in favour of a better balance for India • AFP/Getty Images

Big picture: Both teams with work to do

A series win will be on India's mind when they take on Zimbabwe in the fourth T20I in Harare. They've had two fairly comfortable wins after a defeat in the series opener, but a few questions remain unanswered. The biggest pertain to their selection calls for the third T20I, which raised a few eyebrows.

India essentially played four openers on Wednesday in Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sanju Samson came in at No. 5 with Washington Sundar carded way down at No. 8. That meant India had to rely on Shivam Dube and Abhishek to fill in the fifth bowler's role and that didn't go well with the duo conceding a combined 50 in their four overs. India eventually defended 182 but letting Zimbabwe go from 39 for 5 after seven overs to 159 for 6 after 20 is something they might look to avoid. Perhaps they might look to strengthen their bowling resources at the expense of one of the top four.

For Zimbabwe, they will keenly want to improve their fielding which has been wayward in the last two games. They dropped four catches in the second T20I and three in the third. There were also a number of half chances and fielding lapses which left the captain Sikandar Raza frustrated. "It is the fielding again. We are very proud of our fielding but unfortunately the wheels have come off in the last two games," he said after the last T20I.

Their top-order batting also hasn't really fired in any game. There should be extra motivation with Clive Madande, Brian Bennett and Johnathan Campbell, all part of this T20I squad, getting maiden call-ups for the one-off Test against Ireland later this month.

Form guide

Zimbabwe LLWWL (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)

India WWLWW

In the spotlight: Blessing Muzarabani and Washington Sundar

"We have to stop talking about him because he has been one guy who has been very consistent, and it is lovely to see as well." Raza was effusive in his praise of Blessing Muzarabani , who has easily been Zimbabwe's best fast bowler on display. He has used his height well and the extra bounce he gets from it has often troubled the Indian batters. Muzarabani has picked up four wickets in three games but what stands out is his economy rate of only 6.00, which is the best for a fast bowler across both teams.

Blessing Muzarabani has been the pick of Zimbabwe's bowlers • AFP/Getty Images

The current joint-highest wicket-taker in the series, Washington Sundar has been India's go-to man after the powerplay. He's kept his wicket-to-wicket line, varied his pace and reaped the rewards. Five of his six wickets in the series have come in the middle overs (7 to 15) at an economy of 4.60. While the fast bowlers have often leaked runs, Washington along with Ravi Bishnoi have tied down the Zimbabwe batters. With the bat, he's had just one hit in the three games where he scored 27, and with the selection for the Sri Lanka series looming, he will want to show more of his all-round prowess.

Team news

Zimbabwe are unlikely to make big changes despite going down in their last two games. Innocent Kaia missed the third T20I due to a split webbing and could slot back in place of Tadiwanashe Marumani at the top of the order. There is no news on Antum Naqvi's availability as yet.

Zimbabwe (possible XI): 1 Wessly Madhevere, 2 Tadiwanashe Marumani/Innocent Kaia, 3 Brian Bennett, 4 Sikandar Raza (capt), 5 Dion Myers, 6 Johnathan Campbell, 7 Clive Madande (wk), 8 Wellington Masakadza, 9 Richard Ngarava, 10 Blessing Muzarabani, 11 Tendai Chatara

Gill said at the toss during the third T20I that India were looking to rotate the fast bowlers. If they continue with that ploy, Mukesh could come in for Avesh Khan, who has played all three games, or Khaleel Ahmed.

India (possible XI): 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Shubman Gill (capt), 3 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 4 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Sanju Samson (wk), 7 Rinku Singh, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Avesh Khan/Mukesh Kumar 11 Khaleel Ahmed

Pitch and conditions

The India players have time and again suggested that the pitches in Harare have been two-paced with variable bounce and that could once again be the case on Saturday. It is expected to be a pleasant evening with the temperature in the low 20C. There is no forecast for rain.

Stats and trivia

Raza needs 17 runs to become the first Zimbabwe batter to reach 2000 runs in T20Is

Tendai Chatara and Raza on 65 wickets each need two more to upstage Luke Jongwe (66) as Zimbabwe's leading wicket-taker in T20Is

India have lost just one of 14 T20Is in 2024

Quotes

"Being back in the team…it's such a nice vibe, wonderful coaching staff as well and they're there to support us, so I expect a lot more from this team going forward and very excited for the future."

Dion Myers is excited to be back in Zimbabwe colours