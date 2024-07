The team management sent mixed signals by picking four openers and leaving out Riyan Parag for the third T20I against Zimbabwe

"That's how we want to play and go forward," Rohit Sharma said on June 22.

Go hard from ball one, yet be smart with the bat; trust others to do their job in a bid to optimise your batting resources; and with a little bit of luck, you will win more than you will lose.

The first T20 World Cup that India fully committed to with this new approach, they won.

While Rohit and Virat Kohli have retired from T20Is , and Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach has ended, the future seems to be in safe hands. The template is set, the culture arguably transformed, and the baton passed on to an exciting new generation of batters, most of whom have learned the best habits of T20 batting at their IPL franchises.

However, if you glance at the scorecard of the third T20I between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, it seems like one out of time. India raced to 49 without loss in the first four overs. But in the next eight overs, they got just 40 for the loss of two wickets. After 12 overs, their run rate was 7.41, with Gill on 40 off 33 balls and Ruturaj Gaikwad on 2 off 4.

In fitting the three T20 World Cup returnees - Yashasvi Jaiswal , Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube - in the XI, India played four openers on the day, and Gaikwad came to the crease in the 11th over ahead of Samson, Dube and Rinku Singh. Inexplicably, Zimbabwe chose part-time offspinner Wessly Madhevere, who bowled for the first time in the series, for the 13th over. It cost them 19 runs.

Gill eventually top-scored with 66 off 49 at a strike rate of 134.69. Gaikwad, in an unfamiliar role, did well with 49 off 28. Samson, having shown his wares as a top-order batter in the IPL, walked in at No. 5 with two overs to go. Rinku made his way out with just two balls to go, after having scored a 22-ball 48 in the second T20I . Dube did not even bat.

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a 28-ball 49 batting at No. 4 in the third T20I vs Zimbabwe • AFP/Getty Images

India posted 182 for 4 after 31 runs came off misfields and dropped catches, as per ESPNcricinfo's logs. Their bowlers and fielders got the job done but the eventual margin of victory was only 23 runs.

Gill acknowledged that finishing below 200 with the resources India had was disappointing, but said that the surface "was a bit double-paced" and "it wasn't easy to hit balls off a length". In his defence, this may be a one-off.

In the previous game, albeit on a different surface, India - led by Abhishek Sharma 's 47-ball 100 - posted the highest T20I total at the Harare Sports Club , hammering 129 in the middle overs (seven to 16). One could argue that Abhishek should not have been the one moving away from the top after an innings like that to make room for Jaiswal. At the same time, Jaiswal's return shouldn't be up for debate. He was India's reserve opener at the World Cup. The new philosophy is the only philosophy he perhaps knows.

So why not bat Gill at No. 3? India perhaps wanted a left-right opening combination. Or they felt Abhishek was better suited for the No. 3 role as even during his hundred, he was on 27 off 23 before going on a rampage. Perhaps this was not about who bats where but how they bat.

At the World Cup, India showcased flexibility with Kohli dropping the desire to bat deep and match Rohit's intent. Rishabh Pant then disrupted the right-handedness at No. 3, with Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya to follow. Three of those are likely to command their way back into India's full-strength T20I XI. So the batters that join them must display the same intent.

Abhishek Sharma scored a blazing hundred in the second T20I • Associated Press

Interim head coach VVS Laxman must ensure that the new batch is given the same message, and Gill must then lead the way as captain and batter.

But the messaging has been mixed. Replacing Khaleel Ahmed with Sai Sudharsan after one defeat was akin to buying unnecessary insurance. In the following game, they left out Riyan Parag , who has established his credentials at No. 4 in the IPL, to retain Gaikwad. That Gaikwad did well is a credit to him, but it makes little sense to look at him as anything other than a top-order batter in T20Is.

Parag and Abhishek were the two players who commanded India call-ups after dominating Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24 and IPL 2024. Their inclusions also gave India two batters in the top five who could bowl. By leaving out one of them and pushing the other down the order, India created a slight confusion in the roles, which was at odds with the philosophy that made them champions.