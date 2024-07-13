Matches (20)
Zimbabwe vs India, 4th T20I at Harare, ZIM v IND, Jul 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zimbabwe
L
W
W
L
L
India
W
W
L
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM10 M • 241 Runs • 26.78 Avg • 145.18 SR
ZIM10 M • 152 Runs • 21.71 Avg • 104.82 SR
IND3 M • 133 Runs • 66.5 Avg • 158.33 SR
IND8 M • 133 Runs • 22.17 Avg • 116.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.43 Econ • 17.23 SR
ZIM8 M • 10 Wkts • 9.42 Econ • 15.8 SR
3 M • 6 Wkts • 4.5 Econ • 12 SR
IND3 M • 6 Wkts • 5.08 Econ • 12 SR
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|T20I no. 2761
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
|Match days
|13 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Zimbabwe vs India News
Dion Myers: 'Time away from the game a blessing in disguise'
The 22-year-old Zimbabwe batter said his break from cricket to study in the UK helped him introspect and grow
Washington beats the IPL blues with spell of old-school subtlety
He only got limited game-time with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024, but showed once more why India value him so highly
Fielding makes the difference as India go 2-1 up against Zimbabwe
Madande and Myers script a fightback for Zimbabwe, but a top-order collapse had left them with too much to do
India look to hit their stride as reinforcements arrive
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube will all join the squad for the third T20I, with the series locked 1-1