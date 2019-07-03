Injured Prithvi Shaw to miss India A one-dayers in Caribbean

An injury to opener Prithvi Shaw has ruled him out of the one-day leg of India A's tour of the Caribbean beginning on July 11. The nature of his injury is as yet unknown, but Shaw is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

This opens the door for Maharashtra's 20-year-old opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was one of the standout performers for India A during their home series against Sri Lanka A in June. Gaikwad topped the run charts, finishing the five-match one-day series with 470 runs in four innings, including a highest of 187 not out.

The World Cup call-ups for Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant means Anmolpreet Singh and Ishan Kishan have now been added to the 15-member squad, which is currently at the NCA for their fitness assessment.

Anmolpreet and Kishan have been part of the India A set-up over the last 12 months and were part of the series against Sri Lanka A. Anmopreet was the highest run-scorer in the two four-day matches, scoring 241 runs in three innings with a highest of 116 not out. Kishan, who captained Pant at the Under-19 World Cup in 2016, in comparison managed a modest 90 runs in four one-dayers against Sri Lanka A.

India A squad for the five one-dayers: Manish Pandey (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Anmolpreet Singh, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Ishan Kishan (WK), Rahul Chahar, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Navdeep Saini