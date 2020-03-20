Scotland's Majid Haq tweets news of positive coronavirus test

Former Scotland offspinner Majid Haq has announced on Twitter that he is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19. The 37-year-old posted the news on Friday morning, saying he was being treated at Royal Alexandra Hospital in the Paisley area of Glasgow.

"Looking forward to potentially getting back home today after testing positive with Coronavirus," Haq tweeted. "Staff at the RAH in Paisley have been good to me & thank you to everyone who has sent me messages of support. Insha Allah the Panther will be back to full health soon. #covid19UK"

According to the UK government's dedicated NHS web site for Coronavirus information, there were 266 confirmed cases of the virus in Scotland as of 9.00 am on March 19, part of 3,269 confirmed cases across the whole of the United Kingdom.

Haq, who logged 54 ODIs and 21 T20Is for Scotland, last played for his country at the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. He was Scotland's all-time leading wicket-taker in ODI cricket with 60 wickets until being passed in 2019 by fast bowler Safyaan Sharif. However, Haq has still been active in domestic cricket in Scotland, most recently captaining Royal High Corstorphine CC in the Cricket Scotland League Eastern Premiership for the 2019 summer.

Both Cricket Scotland and the ECB announced this week that recreational cricket would be suspended indefinitely in light of the Coronavirus outbreak. Many cricketers from around the world have been under self-isolation since the Coronavirus was declared a global pandemic.