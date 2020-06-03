The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) has lifted the suspension on Atul Bedade, the former India batsman and head coach of Baroda Women's team, after conducting an internal inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment by a few female cricketers. The BCA, however, confirmed Bedade would not continue as the coach "considering the sensitivity of the matter".

The BCA formed a probe committee in March after issuing Bedade a suspension letter for "personal comments on physicality, comments that discourage the morale of team members, angry outbursts unbecoming of a women's team coach, using language that is not accepted of a person in-charge, and behaviour oblivious of gender sensitivity".

The committee headed by a four-member panel - CEO Shishir Hattangadi, senior HR manager Priyanka Verma and secretaries Ajit Lele and Parag Patel - conducted a hearing with Bedade and "various stakeholders", before making their decision public.

"A preliminary inquiry was conducted by the CEO and senior manager-HR in the matter," a BCA release stated. "During the apex committee [meeting] held on June 2, 2020, the issue was discussed and CEO and senior manager-HR were called to explain the details of investigations and their recommendations. Based on the details provided to the apex committee, it was resolved that his suspension stands withdrawn."

Bedade's stint as Baroda Women's coach lasted less than a year, with the one-day championship in February being his last assignment. He played 13 ODIs for India in the 1990s before getting into coaching full time.