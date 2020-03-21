Atul Bedade suspended as Baroda women coach

Baroda has indefinitely suspended Atul Bedade, the head coach of the state's women's team, pending an inquiry into allegations including those of sexual harassment.

A letter from the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) to Bedade, which has been viewed by ESPNcricinfo, didn't list specific allegations against him, but noted their nature: "Personal comments on physicality", "Comments that discourage the morale of team members", "Angry outbursts unbecoming of a women's team coach and using unparliamentary language that is not accepted of a person in-charge", and "Behaviour oblivious of gender sensitivity".

Ajit Lele, the BCA secretary, confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that the association's apex committee would form a probe committee to look into the allegations against Bedade. With the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic putting cricket operations on hold globally, it is not yet certain when the probe committee will be formed.

The 53-year-old Bedade, who played 13 ODIs for India in the 1990s, took over as the Baroda women coach in April 2019.

"This has come to me as a surprise," Bedade told ESPNcricinfo. "This is all baseless and false allegations. I will put my side [forward] soon."