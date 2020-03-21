        <
          Atul Bedade suspended as Baroda women coach

          2:10 PM ET
          • ESPNcricinfo staff

          Baroda has indefinitely suspended Atul Bedade, the head coach of the state's women's team, pending an inquiry into allegations including those of sexual harassment.

          A letter from the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) to Bedade, which has been viewed by ESPNcricinfo, didn't list specific allegations against him, but noted their nature: "Personal comments on physicality", "Comments that discourage the morale of team members", "Angry outbursts unbecoming of a women's team coach and using unparliamentary language that is not accepted of a person in-charge", and "Behaviour oblivious of gender sensitivity".

          Ajit Lele, the BCA secretary, confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that the association's apex committee would form a probe committee to look into the allegations against Bedade. With the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic putting cricket operations on hold globally, it is not yet certain when the probe committee will be formed.

          The 53-year-old Bedade, who played 13 ODIs for India in the 1990s, took over as the Baroda women coach in April 2019.

          "This has come to me as a surprise," Bedade told ESPNcricinfo. "This is all baseless and false allegations. I will put my side [forward] soon."

