BCCI president Sourav Ganguly expects Virat Kohli's side to register their second successive Test series win in Australia when they tour down under later this year. Ganguly stated the upcoming tour would be tougher than the previous outing of 2018-19 but said India also had the batting and bowling to do well there.

"I have said that to Virat also," Ganguly told India Today in an interview. "I said, 'because you're Virat Kohli, your standards are high. When you walk to play, when you walk with your team, I, watching on TV, don't expect you to just play well against Australia. I expect you to win. So for me, that is what it is. Because you have set the standards. It's not anybody else. So you have to live up to the standards.'"

On their 2018-19 tour, India had recorded their first Test series win in Australia, winning the four-match series 2-1. Australia were then without two of their batting mainstays Steven Smith and David Warner, who were serving a one-year ban each due to their role in the ball-tampering incident in the Cape Town Test against South Africa in 2018. Ganguly acknowledged this "milestone series" would not be as easy this time.

"It's going to be a tough series," he said. "It's not going to be what it was in 2018 when they went. It's going to be a strong Australia but our team is as good. We have the batting, we have the bowling.

"Absolutely [hopeful of the team]. We just got to bat better. You know the best teams overseas, they bat well. When we were so successful away from home, in England, in Australia and in Pakistan, we were getting 400, 500 and 600 in Test matches.

India's last international assignment was in March - a three-match ODI series against South Africa, which was called off in the wake of Covid-19 after a washout in the first game. While some of the players, including Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammed Shami, have resumed training, one of India's major concerns will be to ensure an injury-free return of their players, especially the fast bowlers.

"I have been in touch with him [Kohli], telling him, 'you have got to stay fit.' You haven't played cricket for six months, you don't want your fast bowlers to come back and get injured. They have been training, [but] training and playing cricket is different. You have got to make sure your best bowlers are ready for the tour and fit. Whether it's Shami, whether it's [Jasprit] Bumrah, whether it's Ishant [Sharma], whether it's [Hardik] Pandya, they have to be at the top of their match fitness when they land in Australia."

Ganguly further said the BCCI had thought about a roadmap to start training camps in India, but with the rising Covid-19 cases, especially in the big cities, it was "too risky" to do anything soon.

"We have thought about the roadmap. We have the SOPs [Standard Operating Procedures] in place. The BCCI and the NCA have worked extensively in getting the proper SOPs. That have been circulated to state associations. At the moment, there is no chance of camp because of what is happening, what the situation is in the country. It's too risky. In Bombay, Calcutta, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, it's just risky. So we will have to wait.

"If at all the IPL happens in October - the Asia Cup has been cancelled - so maybe August-September would be the time where we can pull the players out and get them together for 15 days. We have got things in place but at the same time, the safety of the players is very important because they are long-term assets for India. One series, one IPL is not more important than player safety. But we want it to happen provided everything is in order."

India's tour to Australia is scheduled to kick-off in October with three T20Is, followed by four Tests and three ODIs.

"We just hope the number of quarantine days get reduced a bit because you don't want the players to go all the way that far and sit in hotel rooms for two weeks," Ganguly said. "It's very depressing and disappointing. So we are looking at that and December is still a long way."