After more than a year of speculation and debate, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, via an Instagram post. Here's ESPNcricinfo's collection of content to record the news and look back on the career of one of the most impactful Indian cricketers.
August 18
Feature - MS Dhoni: a bona fide legend with shades of grey
August 17
Feature - 'If we give Dhoni the bat, he'll break it!' - Tales of Dhoni, the domestic cricketer
News - Suresh Raina reveals tears, hugs and party in CSK camp after retiring with MS Dhoni
Poll - Just MS Dhoni things: which one's your favourite?
News - 'I exercised all my authority as BCCI president' to save Dhoni's captaincy in 2011, says Srinivasan
August 16
Video - Dravid: Dhoni could bat like the result of the game didn't matter to him
Video - Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami on playing under Dhoni
Video - Gambhir: No Indian captain will be able to repeat Dhoni's feat of three ICC trophies
Video - Irfan Pathan: T20 WC postponement made Dhoni's retirement inevitable
August 15
News - Dhoni announces international retirement
Stats - The most successful wicketkeeper-batsman to lead in ODIs
Interview - Michael Hussey on Dhoni
Feature - Seven of Dhoni's best innings
Feature - The best Dhoni quotes, quips and one-liners
Feature - Monga: Dhoni's Insta post reveals he cared
Feature - Tributes pour in for Dhoni on social media
Quiz - How well do you remember Dhoni's career?
Gallery - Dhoni's India career in photos
Video - ESPNcricinfo's staff on what next for Dhoni
Video - Chopra: Very few understood the pulse of ODIs the way Dhoni did
Video - Manjrekar: Very unlikely we'll see someone with Dhoni's all-round package
Video - Dasgupta: Thank you MS for the lovely memories
Video - Badani: Dhoni would've reflected on his life and career during lockdown
Video - Dhoni's best ODI innings