After more than a year of speculation and debate, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, via an Instagram post. Here's ESPNcricinfo's collection of content to record the news and look back on the career of one of the most impactful Indian cricketers.

August 18

Feature - MS Dhoni: a bona fide legend with shades of grey

August 17

Feature - 'If we give Dhoni the bat, he'll break it!' - Tales of Dhoni, the domestic cricketer

News - Suresh Raina reveals tears, hugs and party in CSK camp after retiring with MS Dhoni

Poll - Just MS Dhoni things: which one's your favourite?

News - 'I exercised all my authority as BCCI president' to save Dhoni's captaincy in 2011, says Srinivasan

August 16

Video - Dravid: Dhoni could bat like the result of the game didn't matter to him

Video - Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami on playing under Dhoni

Video - Gambhir: No Indian captain will be able to repeat Dhoni's feat of three ICC trophies

Video - Irfan Pathan: T20 WC postponement made Dhoni's retirement inevitable

August 15

News - Dhoni announces international retirement

Stats - The most successful wicketkeeper-batsman to lead in ODIs

Interview - Michael Hussey on Dhoni

Feature - Seven of Dhoni's best innings

Feature - The best Dhoni quotes, quips and one-liners

Feature - Monga: Dhoni's Insta post reveals he cared

Feature - Tributes pour in for Dhoni on social media

Quiz - How well do you remember Dhoni's career?

Gallery - Dhoni's India career in photos

Video - ESPNcricinfo's staff on what next for Dhoni

Video - Chopra: Very few understood the pulse of ODIs the way Dhoni did

Video - Manjrekar: Very unlikely we'll see someone with Dhoni's all-round package

Video - Dasgupta: Thank you MS for the lovely memories

Video - Badani: Dhoni would've reflected on his life and career during lockdown

Video - Dhoni's best ODI innings