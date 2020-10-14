Kohli and Rahul engage in a bit of banter ahead of the RCB vs KXIP game (3:16)

KL Rahul to Virat Kohli - I'll ask IPL to ban you and AB de Villiers for KXIP game (3:16)

The DRS, at present, only allows players to review lbws and decisions involving edged catches. Should its scope be expanded to allow reviews for wides and no-balls for high full-tosses? Virat Kohli certainly thinks so.

"I am going to speak as a captain," Kohli said during an Instagram Live chat with his India team-mate KL Rahul on the Puma India handle. "As a captain, I would like to have the ability to review a wide, which could be a wrong call, or a waist-high full-toss, which could be a wrong call.

"We have seen this historically how big these things can be in such a high-profile tournament like IPL and in general T20 cricket.

"It is a fast-paced game and you can miss a small margin and we have all seen this is a big factor. If you lose the game by a run and you are not able to review that wide, it could make a massive difference in someone's campaign."