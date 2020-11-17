Uttar Pradesh's Sudeep Tyagi, 33, called time on a stop-start 13-year career on Tuesday, the highlight being his elevation to the Indian team in 2009. In all, he featured in four ODIs and one T20I - all in the same year.

Tyagi finishes with 109 wickets in 41 first-class matches and 47 wickets in 46 limited-overs games. He played a majority of these matches for Uttar Pradesh, the side he debuted for in 2007 with a 10-wicket haul. He followed that up with a nine-for in his second outing as Uttar Pradesh made their second straight Ranji Trophy final. Later on, he had brief stints at Saurashtra and Hyderabad.

Tyagi's India call-up came on the back of some incisive spells in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings in 2009. Although he managed just five wickets in eight games, the then selection committee, led by Kris Srikkanth, considered him a "great prospect" and handed him a debut in an ODI against Sri Lanka later that year, a match that was abandoned because of a poor pitch.

"I have achieved what is every player's dream to represent the country and wearing the Indian flag is a dream I lived," he said in a statement. "I want to thank MS Dhoni under whom I played my first ODI. I want to thank my role models Mohammad Kaif, RP Singh and Suresh Raina. It is very difficult to do this but to move ahead we must let go."

A mixture of injuries and form meant he couldn't be a regular in the domestic circuit anymore. His last competitive game was in 2017.