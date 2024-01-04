Finch announces BBL retirement; likely to end his T20 career

The opener has been a powerhouse T20 player and the second-highest run-scorer in the BBL

Aaron Finch will bring his illustrious T20 career to a close after announcing his retirement from the BBL at the end of the current season with Melbourne Renegades.

Although Thursday's announcement only relates to the BBL, it's understood that Finch is unlikely to play in any mainstream leagues overseas but may continue to take part in legends tournaments. Finch had recently indicated in an interview with Channel 7 that this would likely be his final BBL season.

"There've been some real lows but great highs [too], and I've loved every bit of the journey", Finch said. "No moment can compare to winning the BBL title. That, for me, was very special, and something I'll remember. I'm really proud to have played at one club for the entirety of my career. The Renegades have been a huge part of my life, and I'm so grateful for everything they've given me.

"To everyone who's been part of the journey with me - our members, fans, supporters, my team-mates and all who have had a part to play at the club at all levels - thank you."

Finch is not currently part of Renegades' XI, having previously played on December 23, but the club may give him a farewell outing against Melbourne Stars on January 13 at the Marvel Stadium. Renegades are unlikely to be in contention for a finals spot.

In the BBL, he is the second-highest run-scorer behind Chris Lynn.

Finch had announced his international retirement in February 2023, having quit ODIs late in 2022. He captained Australia to the 2021 T20 World Cup title.

David Saker, head coach of Renegades, has known Finch through much of his cricket journey.

"Finchy has been an outstanding servant and leader with the Renegades; it's such a rare feat in the Big Bash to spend your career at the one club," Saker said. "Everything that's been successful with the Renegades, Finchy has had everything to do with it.

"I first coached Finchy when he captained Victoria's Under-19s, and I've seen him develop as a leader and person. He's a unique type of leader - very tactically aware - while he bases a lot of his decisions on gut feel, and that's a courageous thing to do out in the field."

Renegades general manager James Rosengarten lauded Finch on his BBL career.