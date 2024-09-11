ACC unveils Women's Under-19 T20 Asia Cup

After the successful staging of the first Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup last year, another major tournament is set to appear on the women's junior cricket calendar. The Asian Cricket Council has announced the launch of the Women's Under-19 T20 Asia Cup, a tournament that is set to be staged bienially to help Asian teams prepare for the Under-19 World Cup.

The ACC announced the launch of the tournament during its executive board meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

ESPNcricinfo has learned that the ACC plans to conduct the inaugural edition of the tournament in mid-December 2024, leading into the Under-19 T20 World Cup that is scheduled to take place in Malaysia in January-February 2025. It is not yet clear what the venue of the 2024 Asia Cup will be, and how many teams will take part.

"Today marks a pivotal moment for cricket in Asia," ACC president Jay Shah said. "The introduction of the Women's U-19 Asia Cup is a monumental achievement, providing a much-needed platform for young women cricketers to develop their skills and showcase their talent.