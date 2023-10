The position had been vacant since December 2022, when Ramesh Powar was abruptly removed as part of BCCI's "restructuring module" two months ahead of the T20 World Cup in South Africa. Since then, Hrishikesh Kanitkar has been in the top job in an interim capacity, overseeing the team for the home T20I series against Australia in December last year, the tri-series in South Africa, the T20 World Cup earlier this year as well as the Asian Games, in which India won the gold medal , in September. Former India bowler Nooshin Al Khadeer was the interim head coach during the white-ball tour of Bangladesh in July.