Inside the nets on the eve of India-Pakistan

"Look, we don't have Shaheen, Naseem and Rauf in our nets," Rohit said. "We practice with the bowlers we have. They are all quality bowlers, and they are performing well together for some time."

Opting to bat in pairs, in terms of batting order, Shubman Gill was the first to face Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami, with Rohit at the other end. As soon as Gill was done, he briskly made his way to the enclosed nets just behind the dressing rooms. Soon after, Rohit and Shreyas Iyer , who was the fourth player to take part in the open drills, also followed the same routine.

Even as India's throwdown specialists Nuwan Seneviratne and Dayanand Garani kept the batters busy, batting coach Vikram Rathour tried to replicate Naseem by going wide of the crease and getting the ball to move in and jag away viciously with his throwdowns. Even so, Gill watched a couple of balls on his bat before unleashing the cut and the pull; his trademark short-arm jab was also on show.

Meanwhile, Rohit unleashed an array of strokes in the nets, with the sound of bat on ball echoing in the empty stadium. There were also the picture-perfect punch down the ground, and drives through cover. Speaking on ESPNcricinfo's Match Day preview on the eve of India's game against Pakistan, Sanjay Manjrekar, though, had a word of caution for both Rohit and Gill.

"Rohit and Gill - [in fact] more Gill than Rohit - have to be careful about their front foot, coming not too much across the line allowing [Afridi's] late swing and speed to trap him in front," he said.

Iyer, next in line in the nets, proceeded to attack the first ball he faced - getting the perfect stride forward and drilling one through cover. The cut, straight drives and swivel-pulls were on display, as India's probable No. 4 showed good touch upon return from a long-standing back injury. Kohli, though, did not opt for the throwdowns.