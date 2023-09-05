Pakistan-Bangladesh: Another sizzling rivalry to kick off Super Four round

Big picture: Teams share complicated relationship

Talk of rivalries has dominated the Asia Cup. India-Pakistan. Pakistan-Afghanistan. The Naagin derby. Heck, you could even throw in the Rohit derby

Here's another sizzling rivalry to kick off the Super Four stage. Pakistan and Bangladesh have endured a long and complicated relationship on and off the field, and Wednesday will be their first ODI meeting since the 2019 World Cup.

It was against Pakistan, of course, that Bangladesh had their breakthrough moment as a cricketing nation. It was also against Pakistan, however, that they experienced their most protracted struggle to turn the gains from that breakthrough into results on the field. Between Bristol 1999 and Mirpur 2015, Bangladesh beat every other opposition at least once in international cricket, but lost 40 straight games to Pakistan . Some of those defeats were genuine heartbreaks, not least those in the Asia Cups of 2012 and 2014

They have turned a corner since then, certainly in ODIs where they've beaten Pakistan four times in their last five meetings, though the last of them was at the 2019 World Cup. Pakistan have dominated the rivalry since then, in Tests and T20Is, but those results will have little bearing on Wednesday's match since the 50-overs format is where Bangladesh are at their strongest.

You'd have to count Pakistan as favourites since they're playing at home and seem to have every base covered as befits the world's No. 1 ODI side. Bangladesh, already weakened by injuries to key players, are now also without Najmul Hossain Shanto , their most in-form batter. But they're a smart, experienced group who know their way around ODI cricket, and they're familiar with the conditions with Lahore, having pulled off a rousing win there over Afghanistan on Sunday. Expect them to be well-prepared and ready for whatever Pakistan have to throw at them.

Form guide

Pakistan WWWWL (last five completed ODIs, most recent first)

Bangladesh WLWLL

Can Fakhar Zaman make a big score against Bangladesh? • AFP/Getty Images

In the spotlight: Fakhar Zaman and Shoriful Islam

Since scoring three hundreds on the bounce against New Zealand in May, Fakhar Zaman has made 19, 14, 33, 2, 30, 27 and 14 in his last seven ODI innings. If he gets in against Bangladesh, he'll try his hardest to make sure he stays in.

It's early days yet, but Shoriful Islam has a terrific record after 19 ODIs, with 30 wickets at an average of 24.93. The left-arm quick is fresh off a three-wicket haul against Afghanistan, and could cause Pakistan's top order problems if he can get the new ball moving around.

Team news: Litton set to replace Shanto

Pakistan played the same XI in both their group games, and it seems unlikely they'll make any changes, though the heavy presence of left-handers in Bangladesh's line-up could lead them to leave out left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz and replace him with an extra seamer in Faheem Ashraf.

Pakistan (probable): 1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Babar Azam (capt), 4 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 5 Agha Salman, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Faheem Ashraf/Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Haris Rauf.

Litton Das, who has recovered from the illness that kept him out of the group stage, is expected to walk back into the top order in place of Shanto. It will be interesting to see if he opens, or if Mehidy Hasan Miraz remains there after his century against Afghanistan.

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Mohammad Naim, 2 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 3 Litton Das, 4 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 6 Towhid Hridoy, 7 Shamim Hossain, 8 Afif Hossain, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Hasan Mahmud.

Pitch and conditions

Conditions at the Gaddafi Stadium tend to be batting-friendly, with the last five ODIs here producing three 300-plus first-innings totals as well as Sri Lanka's 291 against Afghanistan on Tuesday. The weather is expected to be hot and dry, with temperatures in the mid-30s Celsius.

