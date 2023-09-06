Pakistan v Bangladesh - Asia Cup 2023, Super Four, Lahore

Oh, this is terrible if you're a Pakistan fan. Naseem Shah gives the ball a chase at fine leg, and then slides along the ground to stop the boundary. Despite the 100% commitment though, the ball goes for four, but the big question is: is Naseem fine?

Naseem doesn't move his arms for a whole minute, and the worry is that he's injured his right shoulder or arm while giving it his all.

This could be disastrous for Pakistan in their build-up to the ODI World Cup. Naseem has left the field by holding his right arm after the physio attempts a couple of "extension" tests on his arm.