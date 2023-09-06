Pakistan v Bangladesh - Asia Cup 2023, Super Four, Lahore

Live
Pakistan v Bangladesh - Asia Cup 2023, Super Four, LahoreBy Sreshth Shah
What next for Naseem?
Naseem is currently being assessed to ascertain the extent of the damage, and the precise location of any injury, if any.
Any decision on Naseem’s further involvement in the tournament will have to be made relatively quickly, with Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka all leaving Lahore for Colombo on the same chartered flight on Thursday. The remainder of the tournament will be held in the Sri Lankan capital,
Haris Rauf 51 not out
Second over for Haris. Second wicket for Haris.
Pace merchants can rejoice as he gets a full ball to tail in from off and go through young Towhid Hridoy's defense. Big gap left as he tried to clip Haris through the leg side.
Pakistan have already entered Bangladesh's middle and lower-middle order, and the batting powerplay isn't even done.
Pakistan are running away in this contest, but they'll truly be relaxed when this senior pair of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan is separated. Bangladesh in big trouble at 47/4 in 9.3 overs
Rauf's new milestone
Takes him just three balls to get a wicket, and that is Haris' 50th scalp in ODIs! Came around the wicket and got a short ball to angle into Naim, and the 140kph+ delivery combined with the stranglehold of a line has forced Naim to mistime a pull. Sliced high up and, hey, it's Haris himself who calls for a catch. Bangladesh 45/3 in 7.3 with Bangladesh losing another set batter.
Fastest to 50 ODI wickets (Pakistan)
1. Hasan Ali (24 games)
2. Shaheen Shah Afridi (25)
3. Waqar Younis (27)
4. HARIS RAUF (27*)
5. Saqlain Mushtaq (28)
#InjuryWatch: Naseem Shah
Oh, this is terrible if you're a Pakistan fan. Naseem Shah gives the ball a chase at fine leg, and then slides along the ground to stop the boundary. Despite the 100% commitment though, the ball goes for four, but the big question is: is Naseem fine?
Naseem doesn't move his arms for a whole minute, and the worry is that he's injured his right shoulder or arm while giving it his all.
This could be disastrous for Pakistan in their build-up to the ODI World Cup. Naseem has left the field by holding his right arm after the physio attempts a couple of "extension" tests on his arm.
Naseem leaves the field, wiping something off his face on the way out. Here's hoping its only sweat, but given how much he's wiping his face, it could very well be tears. Haris Rauf is introduced early after seven overs with Bangladesh 44/2
Discussing the Faheem decision
He's been in and out of the team for the last few years, but a seam-bowling allrounder who is more than just a 'handy' batter is the kind of player Pakistan would love to have in their set up, even if the fast bowlers all somewhat bat.
And Faheem's inclusion today is an indication that he's a definite frontrunner for the usually flat batting surfaces that we'll see in India at the ODI World Cup. Urooj Mumtaz, the expert, dives deeper in our match show.
No swing, no problem for Shaheen
Shaheen serves a reminder that he's not just a swing-ball bowler when it comes to the new ball. After realising that Litton loves to play on the front foot, Shaheen shortens his length and gets a ball to angle away. Litton gets tempted to flay a cut, and all he can do is get a thick edge behind. A promising innings ends too quickly, and Bangladesh are 31/2 in 4.5 overs.
Both Naseem and Shaheen now have an entry on the wickets column, and Bangladesh must rely on Naim and the No. 4 Shakib to get themselves out of a hole.
Bangladesh comfortable against Shaheen, Naseem
Naim and Litton are living up to the "super four" tag of this game. Boundary after boundary after boundary in the second overs delivered by Naseem and Shaheen. Naim hacks boundaries on both sides of the boundary but Litton does what he's become famous for, smacking those exquisite cover drives that sound oh-so-sweet!
From 112 to 0!
Up one day, down the next - no this isn't Pakistan we are talking about, but Bangladesh batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
After seeing Mohammad Naim play a maiden over off Shaheen Shah Afridi's bowling, Mehidy opts to flick the first ball from Naseem through the leg side, only to find the square-leg fielder lurking. Just the start Bangladesh did not want - and they continue to struggle in finding a solid opening stand.
Litton Das in at No. 3 with Bangladesh 4/1 in two overs.
Bangladesh will hope that the early wicket was a mere aberration. Even though they have never beaten Pakistan in Pakistan in 19 international games, Bangladesh have, in fact, won 4 of their last 5 ODIs against Pakistan.
The toss, and Litton is back
Shakib Al Hasan wins the toss and says that the heat is a factor in Bangladesh choosing to bat first.
That means Pakistan will have to slog it out in the field with the sun baking on this hot day. Babar says there are plans to look after the bowlers. Its a definite factor to consider since Pakistan are travelling a lot between games and playing a lot of ODI cricket.
Bangladesh will definitely miss Shanto though. He made 89 against Sri Lanka and pumped a century against Afghanistan. However, Litton Das is someone Bangladesh desperately want, and he is the kind of batter who can get on top of the best in the business, something Bangladesh need against this Pakistan fast-bowling trio.
The broadcasters suggest this is a bat-first surface - who are we to disagree? There's also some extra grass on the pitch, so that could also be a factor in the Faheem v Nawaz choice.
Making sense of Pakistan's change
Pakistan announced yesterday that Faheem Ashraf, the seam-bowling allrounder, will replace Mohammad Nawaz in the Pakistan XI. One reason could be that Lahore doesn't spin as much as Sri Lankan surfaces, but the other reason is.... ⬇️
Aamer Sohail on broadcast says "Pakistan will find a fourth seamer useful in Lahore."
Welcome to the Super Fours
It's time for Stage 2 of the Asia Cup. Starting today, three high-pressure games apiece await Pakistan, Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka from where two progress to the finale. Yesterday's finish was a reminder that nerves can jangle when the stakes get high, and expect more of the same this week when the games get close.
To start off proceedings, we have the world's No. 1 ODI team taking on a side that has never EVER beaten them in Pakistan, and so the bottom-line is: will today mark the start of a new chapter for Bangladesh or will Pakistan roll them over yet again?
In 19 attempts, the number of wins Bangladesh have over Pakistan in Pakistan
As we build up to the toss in Lahore, where you expect batters to enjoy proceedings, here's our expert match preview ⬇️
Jaffer: 'Shadab, Nawaz can't be compared to the fast bowlers'
How will Bangladesh deal with Shanto's absence?
