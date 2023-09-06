Naseem Shah suffers injury scare against Bangladesh

Pakistan suffered an injury scare in the first Super Four match of the Asia Cup, with key fast bowler Naseem Shah going off the field with an injury to his right arm. He returned to the field shortly after, following treatment from the physio.

The incident occurred in the seventh over of Bangladesh's innings while Naseem was fielding at fine leg off the bowling of Shaheen Afridi. Mohammad Naim flicked the delivery off his pads to the fine leg boundary, and Naseem put in a full-length dive to his left before clutching his arm in pain. He lay prone on the ground for several minutes while the physio assisted him, after which he was led off the field. Mohammad Haris came in as a substitute for Naseem.

Naseem was assessed to ascertain the extent of the damage and, in good news for Pakistan, he returned to the field at the end of 11th over. With the ODI World Cup also around the corner, any doubts over the fitness of one of Pakistan's premier fast bowlers could have unsettled their plans.