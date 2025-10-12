Australia set new record for highest successful ODI chase
Only once has a Women's World Cup game seen more runs than the 661 that India and Australia put up on Sunday
331 - The target Australia chased down against India in the Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday. This is the highest successful chase in women's ODI history, going past Sri Lanka's chase of 302 against South Africa at Potchefstroom in 2024.
142 - Alyssa Healy's score, which is the third-highest by a captain in the World Cup after Belinda Clark's 227* in 1997 and Meg Lanning's 152* in 2017. This was Healy's first century leading Australia in ODIs.
Healy's 142 is also the second-highest score against India in ODIs, and the highest in World Cups.
661 - Runs aggregated by both teams in Visakhapatnam, the second-highest for a World Cup game, bettered only by the 678 that England and South Africa made in Bristol 2017.
82 for 0 - Australia's score in the first powerplay, the highest they have scored in the first 10 overs of an ODI (where ball-by-ball data is available). It is also the second-highest in World Cups after New Zealand hit 84 for 1 against Pakistan in Taunton in 2017.
330 - India's score in the first innings, which is their highest in the World Cup, going past 318 for 7 against West Indies in Hamilton in 2022.
It was also the first instance of a team scoring over 300 against Australia in World Cups. There have only been two scores of 300 or more against the defending champions, with India scoring both of them in consecutive ODIs, in Delhi last month and in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
5022 - Smriti Mandhana's ODI run tally. She became the second Indian, after Mithali Raj, and the fifth batter overall to breach the 5000-run mark in ODIs. She completed the milestone in 112 innings, making her the fastest of the five. West Indies' Stafanie Taylor (129 innings) was the previous fastest.
1062 - Mandhana's ODI run tally in 2025. She became the first batter to score 1000-plus runs in ODIs in a calendar year. Mandhana had gone past Belinda Clark's mark of 970 runs in 1997 in the previous match against South Africa and was 18 away from the milestone when she started bating against Australia. She made 80 off 66 on Sunday.
5 - consecutive fifty-plus scores for Mandhana against Australia in ODI cricket. She has aggregated 485 runs in these last five innings, including three hundreds and two fifties. Mandhana also has five fifty-plus scores against West Indies between 2017-2024, making her the only batter to do this against multiple opponents.
155 - Runs that Mandhana and Pratika Rawal put on together, making it the highest opening partnership against Australia in ODIs. This was the fourth century stand for the first wicket for India in World Cups, the first since Mandhana and Punam Raut's 144-run stand against England in the 2017 edition.
5 for 40 - Birthday girl Annabel Sutherland's figures. She registered her maiden five-wicket haul in international cricket on the day she turned 24. She also became the first woman to pick up a five-for on her birthday.
Deep Gadhia is a stats analyst at ESPNcricinfo