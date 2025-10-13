Harmanpreet rues India's 6 for 36 collapse against Australia

It was the first time any team had scored over 300 while batting first against Australia but India believe they could have got much more after they were placed at 294 for 4 in 42.5 overs. As it happened, they lost the next six wickets for 36 runs to be bowled out with seven balls to spare. After their openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal scored half-centuries, India's middle-order batters got off to starts but they and the lower order couldn't cash in on the promise.

"The way we started we thought if we could have added more 30-40 runs on the board, we missed runs in the last six-seven overs," captain Harmanpreet Kaur said at the presentation. "We kept losing wickets and that really cost us because today's pitch was totally different. We knew it was a good batting wicket, but those last six overs where we were not able to capitalise really cost us.

"Today the first 40 overs were really good and in the last 10 we were not executing well. In matches these things are going to happen, we are not going to be 100% all the time but it's very important how you come back."

Head coach Amol Muzumdar concurred with his captain that India had to finish better to get over the line. He pointed to the defeat to South Africa, where they couldn't defend 251 despite being in a strong position, to highlight that the team have issues with the ball as well.

Both Harmanpreet Kaur and Amol Muzumdar felt India did not finish well with the ball • Getty Images

"Look, in my opinion, the finish is very important in a cricket game," Muzumdar said at the press conference. "I always say, even in this dressing room, that yes, we need a good start, but we need a better finish. So, if you see the finish that we had in the South Africa game, as far as bowling is concerned in the last five overs, we ended up losing that game. And, even today, basically, if we would have got another 20 runs, maybe things would have been different. But, at the same time, it's been a gradual progress for us. And there are a lot of learnings. I keep talking about positives and learnings. One of the things to learn is to finish well."

India have struggled to defend competitive totals in their last two games, losing both with seven and six balls remaining. They have played these games with only five bowlers in batting-friendly conditions. Their next match against England is in Indore, which tends to offer plenty of runs as well. Will India look to bolster their attack?

"Obviously, after this game, we will have a look at it," Muzumdar said. "I am sure the team management will have a proper discussion about this and then we will take a right call as we approach the next game. I am sure about that."

Harmanpreet, however, did not sound too keen to change India's combination which has five frontline batters, a wicketkeeper-batter, three allrounders and two frontline bowlers.

"We'll sit and discuss [about five bowlers] because this combination has given us a lot of success in the past," she said. "Two bad games are not going to make a big difference for us. Going forward there are a lot of things we need to sort it out and hopefully we'll come up with the best approach."

One of the other issues for India, compared to teams that have been doing better, is their consumption of dot balls. It was a much larger issue in their first three games of the World Cup before they addressed it against Australia where five of their top seven had strike rates in excess of 100.