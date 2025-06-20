Sai Sudharsan to bat at No. 3 on Test debut

The last six Tests at Headingley have been won by the team bowling first, which might explain Stokes' decision despite the bright sunshine in Leeds. "Headingley is generally a very good cricket wicket," Stokes said at the toss. "Hopefully, we can look to use the early conditions, and try to get a bit out of it… We're all excited, we're all ready to go."
Shubman Gill, captaining India for the first time in Tests, said he would have chosen to bowl first, but predicted the pitch would become a "really good batting wicket" after the first session. "The sun is out. It looks like a good batting day for us," Gill said. "The preparation has been amazing."
Prasidh Krishna joins Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj as India's third frontline seamer, with Thakur providing an all-round option. Ravindra Jadeja is their only spinner, with Kuldeep Yadav left out.