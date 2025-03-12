Moni, Ferdus return for Women's World Cup qualifier; Murshida among notable absentees

Experienced allrounder Ritu Moni has made a comeback to the Bangladesh squad for the Women's World Cup Qualifier to be held in Lahore next month. She last played an ODI against Ireland in December last year.

Bangladesh have made four changes from the white-ball squad that featured against West Indies in January with Murshida Khatun being the notable absentee. Lata Mondal, Sultana Khatun and Taj Nehar are also dropped.

Murshida made only 53 runs in the three ODIs while Sultana played one ODI and three T20Is and picked up just two wickets against West Indies. Mondal and Nehar featured only in the T20Is against West Indies and failed to make noteworthy contributions.

Meanwhile, Jannatul Ferdus , who last played an ODI in 2018, has made a comeback into the side while spin-bowling allrounder Ishma Tanjim , who is uncapped in ODIs, has earned a place.

Ishma made 336 runs in seven matches for Sheltech Cricket Academy in the just-concluded Women's Dhaka Premier League. Ferdus was the tournament's highest wicket-taker with 21 scalps while Moni was the joint-second wicket-taker with 18 wickets.

The Bangladesh team will arrive in Lahore on April 3 and the qualifier will take place between April 5 and 19. Five teams will compete for the final two available spots in the eight-team World Cup, to be held in India later this year. Bangladesh will play against West Indies, Ireland, Scotland, and Thailand, along with hosts Pakistan.