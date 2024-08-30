BBL draft: What might each team want amid availability squeeze?
Each team will have to make at least two picks during the draft and allocate their pre-signed player to a round
Adelaide Strikers
Retention rights Adam Hose, Jamie Overton, David Payne
Draft picks 5, 11, 20, 29
James Bazley, Jordan Buckingham, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Chris Lynn, Lloyd Pope, Ollie Pope, Alex Ross, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald
It will be interesting to see the approach of new coach Tim Paine. Rashid Khan has not nominated this season after missing the previous one due to injury. Jamie Overton had a huge impact last year but there are concerns over his lack of bowling due to injury. "He hasn't been bowling much at all, with some back stress fractures," captain Matt Short said. "And then the possibility of England T20s or some other international stuff at the end of the summer, so he's touch and go." Short also stressed he and Paine are keen for overseas signings to be available for finals. Last season they had David Payne and a left-arm quick would add to a well-balanced attack. England left-armer Reece Topley currently has full availability.
Brisbane Heat
Retention rights Paul Walter, Tom Banton
Draft picks 6, 14, 19, 30
Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Spencer Johnson, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan McSweeney, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Callum Vidler
After the loss of Josh Brown to Renegades they will probably need bolster the top order, particularly as they will only see Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne for a handful of matches after the India series. Paul Walter became a cult figure last season and would fit the bill again for a middle-order pace-bowling allrounder to supplement a strong and well-balanced attack.
Hobart Hurricanes
Retention rights Corey Anderson, Sam Hain
Draft picks 4, 12, 21, 28
Iain Carlisle, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Peter Hatzoglou, Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Mac Wright
Corey Anderson and Sam Hain were underwhelming last season so Hurricanes will likely look elsewhere. High performance general manger Salliann Beams has previously said a top-order batter and another allrounder are their targets. Adding to the spin-bowling group may be another option after Paddy Dooley and Peter Hatzoglou struggled last year.
Melbourne Renegades
Retention rights Joe Clarke, Jordan Cox, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Draft picks 2, 10, 23, 26
Josh Brown, Harry Dixon, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Nathan Lyon, Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Tim Seifert, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Adam Zampa
Renegades have confirmed that pre-signed Tim Seifert won't be a platinum pick so they will likely be taking a big name in the draft. Conditions at Marvel Stadium can be a challenge and another high-quality spinner could be a fit to work alongside Adam Zampa given Nathan Lyon's limited availability. Retention option Mujeeb Ur Rahman only has a small window this season. In terms of quicks, Topley has a previous association with the club and would provide a point of difference. Genuine pace is another element the current squad is light on.
Melbourne Stars
Retention rights Dan Lawrence, Imad Wasim, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf
Draft picks 1, 9, 24, 25
Scott Boland, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Glenn Maxwell, Hamish McKenzie, Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster
The length of Stars' retention list suggests things did not go as planned last season. In their Round to Draft show, coach Peter Moores speaks about the importance of full availability to bring some consistency to the team. He also talks about needing "aggression through the middle overs, certainly against spin…and trying to keep the balance of left-right handers." They are another side probably lacking high ball speed among their current crop of quicks. Death and surge bowling numbers were highlighted as problem areas which they will hope Curran helps solves. It also feels like they also need a senior specialist spinner - they have twice tried the impossible of taking Rashid Khan off Strikers.
Perth Scorchers
Retention rights Zak Crawley, Stephen Eskinazi, Laurie Evans, Tymal Mills
Draft picks 7, 15, 18, 31
A very settled squad, now supplemented by the power of Finn Allen. A number of Scorchers players have talked up Laurie Evans after the huge impact he had last season and there may be value in bringing him back despite his ILT20 deal. Ashton Agar is currently the one frontline spinner so another option there could be valuable for away trips, although Ashton Turner and Cooper Connolly can both offer spin.
Sydney Sixers
Retention rights Izharulhaq Naveed, Rehan Ahmed, James Vince
Draft picks 8, 16, 17, 32
Sean Abbott, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Akeal Hosein, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Steven Smith
Sixers have changed tact this season, pre-signing Akeal Hosein to fill the shoes of Steve O'Keefe. They put a lot of stock behind continuity in their squad, so retaining James Vince would come as little surprise even though he would leave before the end of the season. A young spinner has also previously been on their radar - Izharulhaq Naveed played nine games in 2022-23 then replaced Rehan Ahmed last season although did not feature - so that could be an option again, particularly as Hosein is only available for the first seven matches.
Sydney Thunder
Retention rights Alex Hales, Zaman Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Draft picks 3, 13, 22, 27
Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings, Ollie Davies, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson. Nathan McAndrew, William Salzmann, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner
It feels like Thunder have recruited strongly by bringing in Sam Billings, Nic Maddinson and Wes Agar and will have David Warner throughout. Another fast bowler would appear a decent fit, perhaps a death specialist after they had Zaman Khan last season. In a video produced by Thunder, Trent Copeland and the coaching staff are seen discussing the importance of an extra left hander for the middle order. "I would say we went in a batter light every game last year," Copeland said. "So I think the best finisher or allrounder in the draft would certainly be around the top of the list. It remains to be seen if Daniel Sams will be fit for the start of the season. The club would have been keen on Andre Russell but he hasn't nominated.
Andrew McGlashan is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo