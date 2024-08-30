BBL draft: What might each team want amid availability squeeze?

What might they want in the draft? Corey Anderson and Sam Hain were underwhelming last season so Hurricanes will likely look elsewhere. High performance general manger Salliann Beams has previously said a top-order batter and another allrounder are their targets. Adding to the spin-bowling group may be another option after Paddy Dooley and Peter Hatzoglou struggled last year.

The length of Stars' retention list suggests things did not go as planned last season. In their Round to Draft show, coach Peter Moores speaks about the importance of full availability to bring some consistency to the team. He also talks about needing "aggression through the middle overs, certainly against spin…and trying to keep the balance of left-right handers." They are another side probably lacking high ball speed among their current crop of quicks. Death and surge bowling numbers were highlighted as problem areas which they will hope Curran helps solves. It also feels like they also need a senior specialist spinner - they have twice tried the impossible of taking Rashid Khan off Strikers.