BBL draft: What might each team want amid availability squeeze?

It will be interesting to see the approach of new coach Tim Paine. Rashid Khan has not nominated this season after missing the previous one due to injury. Jamie Overton had a huge impact last year but there are concerns over his lack of bowling due to injury. "He hasn't been bowling much at all, with some back stress fractures," captain Matt Short said. "And then the possibility of England T20s or some other international stuff at the end of the summer, so he's touch and go." Short also stressed he and Paine are keen for overseas signings to be available for finals. Last season they had David Payne and a left-arm quick would add to a well-balanced attack. England left-armer Reece Topley currently has full availability.