Duckett: Anderson told me to throw a drink on his head during Ashes incident

Ben Duckett has lifted the lid on the incident that saw him sent home from Australia during the 2017-18 Ashes after pouring a drink over James Anderson , revealing Anderson threw a drink over him first before feeling bad and encouraging Duckett to return the favour.

Duckett was part of the Lions tour at the time, desperate to add to four Test caps picked up from tours of Bangladesh and India at the end of 2016. The indiscretion ended up setting him back as he was sent home with a fine and suspension from the ECB. He eventually returned to the Lions set-up at the end of 2018.

The ECB was already on high alert heading to Australia after Ben Stokes was charged with affray in September of that year, before being found not guilty in 2018. Duckett's misdemeanour ended up being the final straw, prompting a midnight curfew instilled following the Bairstow-Bancroft episode to be made permanent, though it has been relaxed intermittently since.

At the time, head coach Trevor Bayliss could not contain his anger, telling reporters: "It's a fairly trivial incident but, in the current climate, it's just not acceptable". Anderson used his column in the Telegraph to downplay what he regarded as "a pretty silly incident".

Both Bayliss and managing director Andrew Strauss - who had to insist England players were not "thugs" after losing the first Test in the wake of the Bairstow's "headbutt" - put their foot down as allegations of a booze culture prevailed. England ended up succumbing to a 4-0 series defeat. By then, Duckett had already returned home as part of the collateral.

Seven years on, Duckett is an established international, and with Anderson now retired - though he remains part of the Test set-up as a bowling consultant - he is comfortable clarifying that he was not the instigator on that fateful night in Perth, and that he feared his England career was over.

"Jimmy actually threw a drink on me, but no one knows about that," Duckett told The Final Word podcast. "And then said, 'oh, we're just messing around. You can just lob one on my head. That's fine.' Genuinely. So then I just poured one on his head and the security guard saw me from the ECB, who looks after us, and it filtered back.

"That was kind of basically the story. We carried on the rest of the night together, getting on well. That's the story that's got blown up. Then obviously when things start getting out in the media and everyone's saying all this stuff, then everyone believes that like that. And as soon as a story or a headline's out there, 'well that's what happened then'.

"But then you can't really come out and say what I've just said, because I'm a young lad trying to break into the England team. It's one of the best ever England players, you know? And people didn't really want to hear me.

The 2017-18 Ashes tour was largely a miserable one for England • Getty Images

"It was actually a really, really tough time. People look back and it's probably funny and stuff like that. But when you're in Australia and you're kind of being told you can't go to training, you can't play - it's a lonely place for a 22-year-old.

"And being in Australia, you're not getting much sympathy from any anyone out there, are you? But yeah, it was one of those things where… it feels like your world's ending. The time difference, you're not speaking to family much. The lads around me in that group at the time were amazing."

Duckett's subsequent emergence as an England regular across has allowed him to put a positive spin on that period of his career. Only Joe Root (2250) has more than Duckett's 1980 runs since returning to the Test side as an opener at the end of 2022, at a strike rate of 88.55, with four centuries.

The left-hander was one of just three batters to average over 50 in the recent 2-1 series defeat to Pakistan. He is also set to be a vital cog in the rejuvenation of the limited overs set-up, led by Test head coach Brendon McCullum who will assume control of England's white-ball sides in the new year.

While Duckett feared for his future after that 2017-18 winter, he believes the resolve it bred has been integral to developing as a mainstay across all three formats.

"It's not that moment that was the issue. It was, you know, for the next 12 months, it was, 'you're basically on hold now for a little while'. Which for a 23 [year-old]… that's kind of a bad time to basically get told you've got no chance here.

"It does make you grow up a little bit faster and stuff and dealing with what I had to deal with probably made me a little bit more resilient as a person and probably a bit tougher.

"All these things now, in a really weird way, I wouldn't change much of it because, where I am right now, when I play for England, it's like I don't want to give that shirt to anyone else.