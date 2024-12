Gill needs to show his substance outside Asia to prove his worth

Only the hard hands that he uses to put power into those impossible shots - the pulls, the jabs, and the punches - were leading to his downfall when he had to just defend. The hard hands that took advantage of bowlers just trying to hold a line outside off stump in limited-overs cricket were leading him into trouble in Test cricket. He ended up playing deliveries he should be leaving. In the WTC 2023 final , he left one that he should have been playing. It became confusing. On a Port of Spain pitch where every other member of the top four made fifties, he got caught for 10 because he didn't seem to trust his own judgment of what to play and what not to, so he just played at everything. It bled into another one of his strengths - dealing with left-arm pace. Until 12 months ago, he had only been dismissed to them once, averaging 145. In the last 12 months, he has been knocked by them over five times, averaging 13.80.