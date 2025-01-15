Stanlake and Sams ruled out of the BBL through injury

Hobart Hurricanes have lost a key component of their table-topping attack with Billy Stanlake ruled out of the remainder of the BBL with a fractured shoulder, while Daniel Sams will not play again for Sydney Thunder after it was discovered he suffered a side strain during the game in which he was concussed.

Stanlake injured his right shoulder while taking a superb diving catch in the outfield in just the third over of Hurricanes' win over Melbourne Renegades in Hobart on Tuesday night.

Stanlake landed heavily on his bowling shoulder as he completed the diving catch at fine leg. He was in immediate pain but remained on the field and tried to bowl at the start of the fourth over, his second of the innings. But he experienced pain is his shoulder as he gathered at the crease for his first ball and aborted his action.

He then bowled a couple of balls to mid-on before attempting to bowl his first delivery of the over again. But once more, he aborted after experiencing pain as he gathered his action short of the crease and immediately clutched his shoulder as he walked off.

Scans confirmed a fracture in his right scapula and he has been ruled out of the rest of the BBL. A timeline on his return to domestic cricket will come in due course.

Hurricanes were without their overseas quick Chris Jordan against Renegades due to a back issue but he is in the squad for their clash with Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on Thursday.

Ben McDermott remains unavailable due to a hamstring injury but Hurricanes are hopeful he will be fit for their final home and away match against Melbourne Stars on Sunday and the finals series.

Hurricanes have signed Tasmania opener Tim Ward as an injury replacement for Iain Carlisle who is out of the tournament with a back injury. Ward has been added to the 14-man squad for the clash with Heat. Ward is already in Brisbane playing for the Cricket Australia XI in a four-day game against the touring England Lions.

Meanwhile, Sams has been ruled out of the rest of the BBL with a side strain despite recovering from his concussion. Sams has completed the 12-day concussion protocol from his heavy collision with team-mate Cameron Bancroft in Perth. But earlier in the match he had complained of some side soreness.

After completing his concussion protocol, Sams' side pain was still there and scans have shown a strain that has ruled him out of the rest of the BBL. Sams released a statement saying he was grateful for the support he had received.

"I just want to express my gratitude and thanks to everyone who has supported me throughout my recovery," Sams said. "The messages of encouragement and care have meant so much to me during this time.