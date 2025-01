Rangpur Riders win five out of five; no joy for Dhaka yet

Perera scoring a century from No 6 for Dhaka in a defeat was a statistical rarity in the BPL. It was only the second century at No 6 and lower in the BPL. Lahiru Samarakoon also bowled the most expensive four-over spell of the season so far - his 0 for 64 for Rajshahi against Barishal are the third most expensive figures in BPL history