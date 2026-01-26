Cameron White named new San Francisco Unicorns head coach

White will have a "year-round, hands-on role" as Unicorns strive for a maiden MLC title after unsuccessful playoff runs in 2024 and 2025.

"Working with the Unicorns last season, I've seen first-hand the potential for this franchise to not only grow within MLC, but become a globally-recognised brand around the world," White said. "As head coach, this will be very much an evolution, rather than a revolution.

"What will change is my year-round input into team development and scouting activities, and I hope this more holistic, data-led approach will put us in a strong position to bring success to the Unicorns in the coming years."

White, a protege of veteran coach Greg Shipperd, started his coaching career with assistant roles at Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers. During his long playing career, White played four Test matches and was also a white-ball captain for Australia while he had much success at the domestic level with Victoria and won a BBL title with Renegades.

Unicorns, owned by venture capitalists Anand Rajaraman and Venky Harinarayan, has a high-performance partnership with Cricket Victoria.

"We've been hugely impressed by Cam's knowledge base, attitude, and buy-in to the Unicorns," Rajaraman said. "This year-round, more integrated appointment as head coach will allow him to execute on his cricketing philosophies more comprehensively.

"And working alongside an already established back-office and performance setup, our first championship title is one step closer."

Meanwhile, Unicorns have signed seam bowling allrounder Aaron Hardie who returns to MLC after playing for Texas Super Kings in 2024.

Hardie, who has played 31 white-ball matches for Australia, was named in the BBL team of the tournament after an outstanding season with bat and ball, filling numerous roles for Scorchers. He claimed the key wicket of Steven Smith in the final as Scorchers stormed to a six-wicket victory in front of 55,000 home fans.

Hardie will link up with Scorchers team-mate Finn Allen, who has been at Unicorns since the MLC launched in 2023.