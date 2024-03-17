Can Bangladesh's pace attack recapture old brilliance in a series decider?

Their progress after a poor World Cup showing will have to withstand the test offered by a true Chattogram pitch

Bangladesh's fast-bowling unit has the opportunity to stamp their authority in an important match on Monday. The ODI series against Sri Lanka is level at one-all in Chattogram, where the conditions have been stacked heavily against bowlers under lights. The dew has been omnipresent in both games, leading to the chasing side winning convincingly despite losing three wickets in the first powerplay.

That will not be the case in the final ODI - a day game at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium - scheduled for a 10am start. While the pitch there is generally regarded as one of the better batting wickets in the country, the fast bowlers will still be relieved that dew won't be a factor.

The game is particularly crucial for the Bangladesh fast bowlers after an ordinary ODI World Cup campaign in India last year. The fact that it came after an impressive run-up to the major tournament made it all the more disappointing. They bounced back a bit in New Zealand in December, and now they have the chance to carry their progress at home against Sri Lanka.

Both pace attacks stack up interestingly on paper. While Sri Lanka's attack has variety and depth - more so than all other departments - Madushanka's absence leaves them without a unique mix of skills - left-arm pace with swing.

Kumara is a hit-the-deck bowler while Madushan lacks consistent control despite getting good swing. Karunaratne will have to come in, and he is useful with the ball. But the loss of Madushanka, who struck in his first over in both the games, makes Sri Lanka's attack less penetrative.

Injuries are the main factor hampering their depth. Matheesha Pathirana, whose hamstring injury came at Sylhet , is probably not yet ready for ODIs in the short term. Dushmantha Chameera is another big miss. Nuwan Thushara, who got a hat-trick in the third T20I against Bangladesh in Sylhet, is very good with the new ball but probably needs to work on his death bowling.

Shoriful Islam has been a key cog in Bangladesh's attack • AFP/Getty Images

Bangladesh's fast bowling is also coming up on similar depth but still have a long way to go, particularly in tough conditions. Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium is one such place where influencing a deciding match would go a long way in establishing the fast bowlers' overall confidence.

Allrounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz said that the fast-bowling group was impressive in both ODIs in different ways. Although they couldn't close the deal in the second game, they were still effective in the dew-y outfield.

"Our fast bowlers are bowling very well. The way Sakib made a comeback in the first game , it was very important for us. We hadn't made a good start. He got us three wickets, which was wonderful. The fast bowlers gave us three wickets in the powerplay in the second game . But we didn't get breakthroughs because of dew. I think overall our bowling unit is doing well.

"We are aware of the conditions. The day game will give us extra help. Night matches depend a lot on the toss here. Winning the toss becomes an advantage. It is not good for spinners obviously. Maybe one more wicket in the second match would have helped us, so we are working on these things," said Mehidy.

Bangladesh are increasingly playing a lot of white-ball cricket in Sylhet and Chattogram where conditions are visibly better for batters. They now have a firm belief that to do well in major tournaments where they often encounter true, batting pitches, they have to keep playing in these two venues at home to get used to such conditions.

"I think playing on these wickets is a huge advantage. We usually look for results. We don't win here always. But when we go to big tournaments, we have to play on true wickets, so it is a good habit to play on these wickets. We have to practice how to chase 300-plus runs or defend a 300-plus score. It will give us an advantage in big tournaments like the Asia Cup and World Cup. I think this is an ideal wicket," said Mehidy.