The intrigue over where the Champions Trophy 2025 will be held continues, with the ICC Board deciding to give PCB, the hosts, more time to try and find a workable solution along with the ICC and the BCCI. The ICC Board is likely to take a final decision over the weekend.

ESPNcricinfo has learned that the ICC Board meeting, which was held over a call on Friday, lasted less than 15 minutes. It was decided that the PCB, BCCI and ICC leadership - along with some other member boards - would try to find a way forward that is acceptable to all parties. The solution will, in all likelihood, have to be approved by the governments of India and Pakistan.