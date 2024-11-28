Champions Trophy: PCB promises to do 'what's best for Pakistan cricket'

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has insisted that the the board remains "clear" in its view that any decision on the hosting of the Champions Trophy should be made "on the basis of equality". With the ICC virtually meeting and potentially voting on the issue on November 29, Naqvi said he had been in touch with ICC chairman Greg Barclay and that "his team" at the PCB was in contact with the ICC.

"Our stance is very clear," Naqvi said during a press conference held at the Gaddafi Stadium at 1am on Thursday morning. "I promise we'll do what is best for Pakistan cricket. I'm constantly in touch with the ICC chairman and my team is talking to them constantly. We're still clear in our stance that it's not acceptable that we play cricket in India, and they don't play cricket here. Whatever will happen, will happen on the basis of equality. We've told the ICC very clearly, and what happens next we'll let you know."

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to be hosted across three venues in Pakistan over February and March next year. But India, who have not toured Pakistan since 2008, told the ICC their government had not given them permission to travel to Pakistan for the event earlier this month.

Previously, Naqvi has categorically stated a "hybrid model" where Pakistan hosts most of the games, but any games India play be held elsewhere, was unacceptable . "Our stance is clear: they need to give us in writing any objections they may have," he said earlier this month. "Until now, no discussion of the hybrid model has happened, nor are we prepared to accept one."

Naqvi confirmed India had not provided Pakistan any written objections and he didn't say whether, in his communications, the ICC had answered questions the PCB had asked about India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the event.

But he did not directly answer repeated questions about whether a hybrid model remained just as unacceptable to the PCB. "Whatever we do, we will make sure the best outcome for Pakistan is achieved," Naqvi said multiple times. "But I repeat, and I am sure you know what I mean, it's not possible that Pakistan play in India, and they don't come here."

Naqvi's comments are a reference to Pakistan considering the terms of its involvement in future events hosted by India. India are hosts of the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, as well as co-hosts of the 2026 T20I World Cup alongside Sri Lanka.

Naqvi did say any decision taken at the ICC meeting would then be taken to the Pakistan government by the PCB for final approval. He also urged Jay Shah, who leaves his post as BCCI secretary to take over as ICC chairman on Sunday, to show concern for the ICC's benefit in his handling of the organisation.

"[Jay Shah] takes charge in December, and I'm sure once he moves from the BCCI to the ICC, he will think about the ICC's benefit, and that's what he should do. Whenever anyone assumes such a role, he should only consider the interests of that organisation."