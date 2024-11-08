PCB 'not prepared to accept' hybrid model for Champions Trophy

The PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said his board was "not prepared to accept" a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy, insisting Pakistan was preparing to host the entire tournament in the country. In a discussion with media at the Gaddafi Stadium, which is undergoing renovation ahead of the Champions Trophy, Naqvi said there had been no official communication from the BCCI to the PCB raising any objections to the Indian team playing in Pakistan

Navi's remarks on Friday carried a more bullish tone than the official line the PCB has previously taken on the issue of India's reported reluctance to travel to Pakistan. "In the last two months, the Indian media has been reporting that India isn't travelling," Naqvi said. "I discussed this with them and my team, and our stance is clear: they need to give us in writing any objections they may have. Until now, no discussion of the hybrid model has happened, nor are we prepared to accept one. The Indian media are reporting it, but no formal communication has reached the PCB."

Naqvi also said he believed Pakistan had in the past shown "great gestures" to India, referring to the team travelling to India to play in the ODI World Cup in 2023, despite India refusing to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. That tournament eventually adopted a hybrid model, with the latter stages played in Sri Lanka.

"If we get a letter from India, I'll have to go to my government and have to abide by their decisions. Pakistan has shown great gestures to India in the past, and we'd like to say clearly India shouldn't expect such friendly gestures from us every time [if they refuse to come]. The government will decide if Pakistan travel for any future event in India if they don't come to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. The PCB will not decide that."

Pakistan and India have had a fraught political relationship that has spilled over into cricketing matters, with no bilateral tours between the sides since Pakistan visited India for a white-ball series in 2012-13 , and no Test cricket since 2007.

"Cricket should be free of politics," Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's interior minister, said. "Any sport should not be entangled with politics. If you don't get along with another country, that's another matter, but politics should not be involved in sport."

"I don't think anyone should make this a political matter. We'll give every team as many facilities as we can. We'd like to see fans from abroad come for the tournament, too." Mohsin Naqvi

The PCB have said three venues - Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi - will be used for the tournament, but offered to host all of India's matches in Lahore, which borders the Indian city of Amritsar, for logistical and security convenience. It would make a trip for any Indian fans travelling for the tournament relatively more straightforward, with the PCB saying it was prepared to arrange up to 17,000 visas for Indians during the tournament.

Naqvi said "almost every country" wanted to see the tournament in Pakistan, and that the PCB would offer any facilities it could. "Almost every country wants the CT to be played here," he said. "I remain in touch with several boards, and they're all looking forward to playing here. I don't think anyone should make this a political matter. We'll give every team as many facilities as we can. We'd like to see fans from abroad come for the tournament, too."

ESPNcricinfo understands the BCCI has not discussed the matter internally. The Indian board's stance has not changed, and it will await the Indian government's approval on whether to travel to Pakistan or not for the tournament. It could not be confirmed whether the BCCI has written formally to Indian government seeking its approval or even informally checked for direction.