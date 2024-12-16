Chris Dehring appointed new chief executive of Cricket West Indies

Chris Dehring, the managing director and CEO of the 2007 ODI World Cup in the Caribbean, has been appointed the new Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief executive. He replaces Johnny Grave, who stepped down from the role in October.

A CWI statement said that Dehring had been selected from a "competitive pool of over 50 applicants representing Europe, Australia, Afghanistan, India, and the Caribbean".

"Consistent with the priority to recruit exceptional leadership to drive our mission forward, Chris Dehring represents the best of the best - an innovator, strategist, business magnate and passionate advocate for West Indies cricket," CWI president Kishore Shallow said. "His return as an executive at West Indies cricket signals the dawn of an exciting new era as we work to reclaim our position as a dominant force in world cricket."

Dehring has wide experience in finance, sports management, media and telecommunications. During the 2007 ODI World Cup, he oversaw the construction of ten new international-standard stadiums around the West Indies. He is also the founder of SportsMax, the Caribbean sports broadcaster, as well as the co-founder of the Jamaican investment bank Dehring, Bunting & Golding. He has also served as a senior executive at Cable & Wireless.

"West Indies cricket has always held a special place in my heart," Dehring said. "As a unifying force and a symbol of pride for our region, I am honoured to return to an organisation that holds great significance to our people. Together with the CWI team and stakeholders, I am committed to driving innovation, fostering talent, and reigniting the passion for West Indies cricket, both at home and globally."