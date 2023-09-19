'Completely fit' Chahar determined for national comeback

"I am very happy with my bowling at the moment," he says after playing a few competitive games and spending time with India squad at NCA

India seamer Deepak Chahar is determined to get his place back in the national team, having fully recovered from hamstring and back issues. Chahar, 31, last played for India in December last year and has been bogged down by multiple injury concerns in the past. He picked up a hamstring injury earlier in the season and missed as many as six IPL league games for Chennai Super Kings.

Chahar had missed the whole of 2022 IPL because of a back injury and also sat out of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

"A player should not get disappointed by injuries. These things are not in a player's hand. My priority right now is to remain fit and be available for the team. I will give my 100% for the team whenever I get a chance," Chahar told PTI on the sidelines of a promotional event in New Delhi.

"In my case it can also be said that I was having a bad time. Last year I suffered a back injury, which is serious for a fast bowler, but now I am completely fit. I am very happy with my bowling at the moment.

"I am trying to make a comeback into the national team. I recently played the RPL (Rajasthan Premier League) tournament. Till Sunday, I was at the National Cricket Academy. I was practising with the Indian team, which is going to China for the Asian Games."

Chahar has so far picked up 16 wickets in 12 ODIs and 29 wickets in 24 T20Is, since making his India debut in 2018.

Chahar is not part of the Indian team for the upcoming ODI World Cup at home but he aspires to win the elite ICC tournament once during his playing career.

"A cricketer's dream is to play the World Cup and win it for the country. I will try to complete it whenever I get a chance," he said. "I have won many tournaments in my first appearance. It was my first Asia Cup when India won it in 2018. I have played five finals in last six IPL seasons and have become champions thrice.

"I have not played the World Cup yet and whenever I get a chance, I want to contribute to the team's victory."

Chahar said he has learnt a lot from MS Dhoni , his captain at CSK.