CSK bring Hooda in and bat in last IPL 2025 game
Ashwin was left out while GT brought in Coetzee for Rabada
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and chose to bat in their final game of IPL 2025. CSK captain MS Dhoni expected the pitch to remain the same, as did his counterpart Shubman Gill.
Dhoni said the heat in Ahmedabad also influenced his decision to bat first. CSK made one change, bringing back Deepak Hooda for R Ashwin. Gujarat Titans also made one change with Gerald Coetzee replacing his South Africa compatriot Kagiso Rabada.
If GT win, they will firm up their top spot, but if they lose, they could end up playing the Eliminator and lose the chance to have two cracks at the final. As for CSK, even a win can't prevent them from finishing rock bottom in the IPL for the first time ever.
This is Dhoni's last game in IPL 2025. He will turn 44 this July and his future remains uncertain.
Gujarat Titans: 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 Jos Buttler (wk), 3 Sherfane Rutherford, 4 M Shahrukh Khan, 5 Rashid Khan, 6 Gerald Coetzee, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Mohammed Siraj, 9 R Sai Kishore, 10 Arshad Khan, 11 M Prasidh Krishna
Impact subs: B Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma
Chennai Super Kings: 1 Ayush Mhatre, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Urvil Patel, 4 Ravindra Jadeja, 5 Dewald Brevis, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 MS Dhoni (wk, capt), 8 Deepak Hooda, 9 Noor Ahmad, 10 Anshul Kamboj, 11 Khaleel Ahmed
Impact subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Vijay Shankar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, R Ashwin