CSK bring Hooda in and bat in last IPL 2025 game

Dhoni said the heat in Ahmedabad also influenced his decision to bat first. CSK made one change, bringing back Deepak Hooda for R Ashwin. Gujarat Titans also made one change with Gerald Coetzee replacing his South Africa compatriot Kagiso Rabada.

If GT win, they will firm up their top spot, but if they lose, they could end up playing the Eliminator and lose the chance to have two cracks at the final. As for CSK, even a win can't prevent them from finishing rock bottom in the IPL for the first time ever.