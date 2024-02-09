Dan Lawrence rejoins Desert Vipers during England tour break

Batter available for two ILT20 games between second and third Tests

Dan Lawrence did not feature in either of the first two Tests in India • AFP/Getty Images

England have allowed Dan Lawrence to rejoin his team at the ILT20 while the squad is on a break in Abu Dhabi between Tests against India.

Lawrence, who was called up to the Test squad after Harry Brook's late withdrawal, had been a wildcard signing for Desert Vipers but only played one match for them before leaving for India. He was not selected for either of the first two Tests, with the series currently locked at 1-1.

Lawrence has now been given permission to play two more games for the franchise while the rest of the squad are on a break in Abu Dhabi. Vipers are fifth in the table but still in contention for a top-four finish and a place in the knockouts.

"We are delighted to welcome Dan back to the Vipers and it is something that makes perfect sense for everyone," Tom Moody, Vipers director of cricket, said. "The Vipers are getting a top-class player, someone who can affect the game with bat and ball who has already been part of the Vipers set-up, and someone who is craving match action.

"For his part, Dan is getting the opportunity for some time in the middle and, when he returns to the England fold, they will have a player who will have benefited from playing after time on the sidelines during the ongoing Test series.

"We are extremely grateful to the England team for allowing Dan to rejoin us and grateful, too, for Dan's willingness to jump at the opportunity.

"In his short time with us at the start of the tournament, Dan was a terrific, positive influence both on and off the field and we look forward to him playing a part in pushing us towards the play-offs as the regular season draws to a close."

Vipers play Dubai Capitals in Dubai on Friday before finishing the group stage with a game against Sharjah Warriors in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Warriors are currently fourth, two points ahead of Vipers but having played a game more.