Darcie Brown to miss final T20I for family reasons
Australia fast bowler Darcie Brown will miss the third and final T20I against New Zealand in Wellington after flying home for family reasons.
Brown bowled superbly in the first two matches of the series, bagging 1 for 22 from four overs in Auckland and 2 for 23 from four in Mount Maunganui, to help Australia close out the series 2-0 will one game remaining.
But Brown has flown home for family reasons. Cricket Australia confirmed that no replacement would come into the squad for the final game. Megan Schutt was rested from the second T20I and appears likely to come back into the team for the final game.
Australia have already lost vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner to a broken finger after suffering a blow while attempting to take a return catch in the first game in Auckland.
Queensland offspinning allrounder Charli Knott flew in ahead of the second match in Mount Maunganui but is yet to make her international debut.