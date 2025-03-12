Darwin set to host international cricket after 17 years

Darwin is on the verge of hosting international cricket for the first time in 17 years, with Cricket Australia pencilling in two T20Is against South Africa for August.

Officials are expected to announce dates for the winter series later this month, with South Africa set to tour for three T20Is and as many ODIs. It is understood that the tentative plan is for Darwin to host the opening two T20Is, before a T20I and ODI are played in Cairns and the final two ODIs are held in Mackay.

The schedule is not yet entirely locked in, and the matches at TIO Stadium are subject to deals being finalised. But if confirmed, it would loom as a massive boost for Darwin, which has not hosted senior international cricket since two ODIs against Bangladesh in 2008

Local officials remain hopeful the matches can be locked in.

"I've been clear from the moment I arrived in 2023 that we're driven to bring international cricket back to the Northern Territory," NT Cricket CEO Gavin Dovey told AAP. "The last time we hosted international cricket was 2008 and that's simply far too long.

"The game has changed a hell of a lot since then. Just look at the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy or its return to the Olympics in LA 2028 for an example of its power and scale."

The games would also mark the first men's T20Is played in the Northern Territory, with 107 having been played in Australia to date. In the time since Darwin last hosted an international, 536 men's and women's fixtures across all formats have been played in Australia at 27 different venues.

Darwin has made significant moves in the late-winter window in recent years, with the growth of the Top End T20 league to include multiple BBL franchises and overseas sides. The August window also has the potential to be more appealing for international cricket in coming years, with a two-Test series against Bangladesh to be moved to the period in 2026.

The north of Queensland would be expected to host at least one of those Tests, but Darwin could loom as an option for another. White-ball cricket in the window during future cycles could also help declutter the summer, and ensure no clash with the BBL.

"We have an incredible winter cricket window that offers enormous benefits for both Australian cricket and the Northern Territory," Dovey said. "We know Cricket Australia is interested in leveraging that.