Mitchell in doubt for remainder of ODI series against West Indies

Daryl Mitchell is in doubt for the remainder of the ODI series against West Indies having picked up a groin strain during his match-winning century in Christchurch.

Mitchell, who made 119 off 118 balls in New Zealand's seven-run victory , will remain in Christchurch to undergo a scan.

Left hander Henry Nicholls , who played the most recent of his 81 ODIs in early April, has been called into the squad for the second match in Napier on Wednesday. Nicholls is currently the leading scorer in the Ford Trophy with 306 runs at 76.50 including back-to-back centuries against Otago and Auckland.

Mark Chapman is the other spare batter in the squad and is averaging 101.33 from four ODIs this year.

Mitchell has been in fine form this season, taking the player of the series award against England.

"He is a man for crisis," captain Mitchell Santner said after the century. "He played extremely well, on one leg at the end."

New Zealand are without several players for this series including Mohammad Abbas (ribs), Finn Allen (foot), Lockie Ferguson (hamstring), Adam Milne (ankle), Will O'Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin), and Ben Sears (hamstring).