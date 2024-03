Does any player have more hundreds in Test defeats than Joe Root?

In 1946, against an attack containing Alec Bedser - soon to make his Test debut - the last pair more than doubled the score. They eventually put on 249 before Banerjee fell for 121, leaving Sarwate with 124 not out. "Both gave masterly displays and neither at any time appeared in difficulties," thought. The watching John Arlott was also impressed: "The stand was chanceless; Sarwate sent one streaky shot through slips but no catch went to hand. The two men batted capably and correctly, defending well against Bedser, who bowled industriously, and scoring chiefly in front of the wicket by strokes made out of confidence and with no trace of last-wicket anxiety." The Indians went on to win the match, and Arlott concluded: "The last-wicket stand changed the team's outlook from that of 16 newcomers to that of a team playing the game at which they excelled in their own country."