Lunch England 465 and 117 for 0 (Duckett 64*, Crawley 42*) trail India 471 and 364 by 254 runs

Duckett and Crawley were cautious against Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the early stages, with gloomy conditions and tight lines and lengths making fluent run-scoring a challenge. But they kicked on against the change bowlers, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur, and Duckett accelerated to a 66-ball half-century.

The closest India came to a breakthrough was shortly before lunch, when Bumrah put down a tough low caught-and-bowled chance off Crawley. Roared on by the sizable Indian contingent at Headingley, Bumrah induced a leading edge as Crawley, on 42, looked to defend towards mid-on but he failed to cling on while diving forwards to his left.

Crawley had another brief scare on 21 when Shubman Gill was talked into using a review in the hope of winning an lbw decision. He was struck on the pad when skipping down the pitch to Siraj and looking to hit him over the top, but ball-tracking projected that it would have missed the top of leg stump.

Duckett missed a couple of attempted scoops while attempting to relieve the pressure during the first hour, but his change in tempo owed primarily to orthodox cuts and pulls. He reached lunch unbeaten on 64, following on from his first-innings 62.