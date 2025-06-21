Stats - Rishabh Pant goes past MS Dhoni

7
Hundreds for Rishabh Pant
in Test cricket. He now holds the record for most Test hundreds as a wicketkeeper for India
, going past MS Dhoni's tally of six.
3
Test hundreds for Pant in England. No other visiting wicketkeeper has more than one hundred in England
. England's Les Ames in the West Indies and Zimbabwe's Andy Flower in India are the only visiting wicketkeepers to score three Test hundreds in a country
apart from Pant.
147
Shubman Gill's score at Headingley, the second-highest by an India batter on captaincy debut, behind Vijay Hazare's 164* against England in 1951
.
5
Previous instances of three (or more) Indian batters scoring hundreds in a Test innings away from home
. The last of those was back in 2007 against Bangladesh in Mirpur. This was the first time India had three or more centurions in a Test innings since 2018
.
2
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Gill and Pant became only the second Indian trio to score hundreds in a Test innings in England
. Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly were the first, and they also did it at Headingley in 2002.
6
Sixes hit by Pant, the most by a visiting batter
in a Test innings in England. His six sixes are also the joint-second-most
by an Indian in a Test innings away from home, behind Hardik Pandya's seven against Sri Lanka in 2017.
134
Pant's score in this Test match, the second-highest
by a wicketkeeper at Headingley, behind Jonny Bairstow's 140 against Sri Lanka in 2016.
3
Instances of Pant bringing up his hundred with a six in Tests, all against England - against Adil Rashid at The Oval in 2018
, Joe Root in Ahmedabad in 2021
and Shoaib Bashir in Leeds. Among Indians, only Sachin Tendulkar (6) and Rohit Sharma (3) have brought up their century with a six in Test cricket as many times as Pant.
Since 2002, no batter has hit a six to complete his hundred more often than Pant. Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, Kumar Sangakkara, Rohit, and Kusal Mendis have also done it three times during this period.