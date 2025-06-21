Matches (18)
Stats Analysis

Stats - Rishabh Pant goes past MS Dhoni

And centuries galore for India at Headingley

Sampath Bandarupalli
21-Jun-2025 • 8 hrs ago
RIshabh Pant had an early attempt at a wild heave, England vs India, 1st Test, Leeds, 2nd day, June 21, 2025

Rishabh Pant hit six sixes in his century, the most by a visiting batter in a Test innings in England  •  Getty Images

7 Hundreds for Rishabh Pant in Test cricket. He now holds the record for most Test hundreds as a wicketkeeper for India, going past MS Dhoni's tally of six.
3 Test hundreds for Pant in England. No other visiting wicketkeeper has more than one hundred in England. England's Les Ames in the West Indies and Zimbabwe's Andy Flower in India are the only visiting wicketkeepers to score three Test hundreds in a country apart from Pant.
147 Shubman Gill's score at Headingley, the second-highest by an India batter on captaincy debut, behind Vijay Hazare's 164* against England in 1951.
5 Previous instances of three (or more) Indian batters scoring hundreds in a Test innings away from home. The last of those was back in 2007 against Bangladesh in Mirpur. This was the first time India had three or more centurions in a Test innings since 2018.
2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, Gill and Pant became only the second Indian trio to score hundreds in a Test innings in England. Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly were the first, and they also did it at Headingley in 2002.
6 Sixes hit by Pant, the most by a visiting batter in a Test innings in England. His six sixes are also the joint-second-most by an Indian in a Test innings away from home, behind Hardik Pandya's seven against Sri Lanka in 2017.
134 Pant's score in this Test match, the second-highest by a wicketkeeper at Headingley, behind Jonny Bairstow's 140 against Sri Lanka in 2016.
3 Instances of Pant bringing up his hundred with a six in Tests, all against England - against Adil Rashid at The Oval in 2018, Joe Root in Ahmedabad in 2021 and Shoaib Bashir in Leeds. Among Indians, only Sachin Tendulkar (6) and Rohit Sharma (3) have brought up their century with a six in Test cricket as many times as Pant.
Since 2002, no batter has hit a six to complete his hundred more often than Pant. Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, Kumar Sangakkara, Rohit, and Kusal Mendis have also done it three times during this period.
Rishabh PantIndiaEnglandEngland vs IndiaIndia tour of EnglandICC World Test Championship

Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo

