Stats - Rishabh Pant goes past MS Dhoni

Instances of Pant bringing up his hundred with a six in Tests, all against England - against Adil Rashid at The Oval in 2018 , Joe Root in Ahmedabad in 2021 and Shoaib Bashir in Leeds. Among Indians, only Sachin Tendulkar (6) and Rohit Sharma (3) have brought up their century with a six in Test cricket as many times as Pant.