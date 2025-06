With India trailing, will Jasprit Bumrah play at Edgbaston?

While Jasprit Bumrah came to the ground, he didn't bowl or bat in the nets. As it was a closed-door training session, it was not possible to tell whether Bumrah was doing fitness work or bowling alone inside the ground. The nets session, though, was visible from the street. Bumrah's absence in the nets should not be a sign by itself because all three main fast bowlers from the last match - Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj - stayed away from batting. Siraj had a hit with the bat before he went off to join Bumrah and Prasidh inside the ground.