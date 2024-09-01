Ticket prices back in spotlight as England seal series in front of empty seats
Poor sales for Sunday's decisive fourth day at Lord's as fans begin to vote with their feet
Mark Nicholas: Five IPL franchises show 'soft' interest in Lord's Hundred stake
Lord's non-event highlights global game's growing crisis
Joe Root notches record 34th Test hundred as England close in
England's retreat for bad light under scrutiny as Eoin Morgan questions tactics
Gus Atkinson's latest Lord's feat wraps up series for England
Matt Roller is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo. @mroller98